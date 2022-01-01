Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$16.00
shrimp sautéed in a southern style butter sauce with bacon, mushrooms & green onions over Bryd Mill grits, topped with an over easy egg served w/ a biscuit
side cheesy grits$3.50
Chili & Grits$10.00
Byrd Mill yellow corn grits smothered in our famous sweet potato chili, topped with cheddar cheese, cilantro lime creme fraiche, & green onions served aside warm cornbread
More about Liberty Public House
Item pic

 

A.M. Kitchen Company -

9545 Amberdale Drive, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Grits$4.00
Charleston Shrimp & Grits$14.99
Low country six jumbo shrimp sauteed in our Carolina Gumbo gravy and served atop cheese grits with a homemade biscuit
Fried Cheese Grits$8.99
Southern cheese grits breaded then deep fried with our Carolina Gumbo served a top
More about A.M. Kitchen Company -
Daily Menu Restaurant image

 

Daily Menu Restaurant

1706 e.main street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Catfish Shrimp & Grits$15.00
More about Daily Menu Restaurant
Shrimp & Grits image

FRENCH FRIES

Parterre

100 East Franklin St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Sautéed Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Tomatoes, Wade's Mill Grits, Sherry Cream Sauce
More about Parterre
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Grits Bowl$12.95
kale, bacon, roasted tomatoes, over easy eggs. GF, VO
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
Sandman Comedy Club image

 

Sandman Comedy Club

401 E Grace St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grits$2.50
More about Sandman Comedy Club
East Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East Coast Provisions

3411 West Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1474 reviews)
Takeout
ECP Shrimp & Grits$20.95
rice grits, bok choy, roasted tomatoes, miso brown butter - gf
More about East Coast Provisions
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Green Tomatoes & Grits$17.00
Cream Cheese Grits, Blistered Shishito Peppers, Pimento Cheese Queso (v)
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
Item pic

 

Max's on Broad

305 Brook Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3886 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$26.00
Blackened jumbo shrimp, byrd's mill grits, basque red pepper sauce, chives.
More about Max's on Broad
Item pic

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp and Grits$27.95
bacon, sausage, onion, pepper, tomato, and cheddar
More about Tarrant's Cafe
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheddar Grits$2.50
Good Grits & Gravy$7.75
A bowl of local cheddar grits, two fried eggs, homemade sausage gravy, bacon, cheddar cheese
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
Afton image

 

Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grits$1.00
More about Afton
Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND image

 

Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND

5625 West Broad Street, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRITS$1.99
More about Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
Main pic

 

Nomad Deli And Catering Company

207 West Brookland Park Boulevard, richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$10.00
More about Nomad Deli And Catering Company
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pig and Brew

1313 Hull street, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Fish & Grits$14.00
Fried Fish on top of Cheddar Grits with Peppers & Onions
Grits$3.00
More about Pig and Brew
Toast New American Gastropub image

 

Toast New American Gastropub

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Grits$3.25
More about Toast New American Gastropub
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Millie's Diner

2603 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grits$3.00
Brad MIll so the-ground grits
Devils' Shrimp & Grits$16.00
Sautéed Shrimp, spicy Italian sausage, onions, tomatoes, garlic bell peppers & mild curry over cheesy herd Byrd Mill Grits, finished with pecorino romano & lemon
More about Millie's Diner

