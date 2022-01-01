Grits in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve grits
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Shrimp & Grits
|$16.00
shrimp sautéed in a southern style butter sauce with bacon, mushrooms & green onions over Bryd Mill grits, topped with an over easy egg served w/ a biscuit
|side cheesy grits
|$3.50
|Chili & Grits
|$10.00
Byrd Mill yellow corn grits smothered in our famous sweet potato chili, topped with cheddar cheese, cilantro lime creme fraiche, & green onions served aside warm cornbread
A.M. Kitchen Company -
9545 Amberdale Drive, Chesterfield
|Cheese Grits
|$4.00
|Charleston Shrimp & Grits
|$14.99
Low country six jumbo shrimp sauteed in our Carolina Gumbo gravy and served atop cheese grits with a homemade biscuit
|Fried Cheese Grits
|$8.99
Southern cheese grits breaded then deep fried with our Carolina Gumbo served a top
Daily Menu Restaurant
1706 e.main street, Richmond
|Catfish Shrimp & Grits
|$15.00
Parterre
100 East Franklin St, Richmond
|Shrimp & Grits
|$22.00
Sautéed Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Tomatoes, Wade's Mill Grits, Sherry Cream Sauce
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Grits Bowl
|$12.95
kale, bacon, roasted tomatoes, over easy eggs. GF, VO
East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
|ECP Shrimp & Grits
|$20.95
rice grits, bok choy, roasted tomatoes, miso brown butter - gf
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Fried Green Tomatoes & Grits
|$17.00
Cream Cheese Grits, Blistered Shishito Peppers, Pimento Cheese Queso (v)
Max's on Broad
305 Brook Rd, Richmond
|Shrimp & Grits
|$26.00
Blackened jumbo shrimp, byrd's mill grits, basque red pepper sauce, chives.
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Shrimp and Grits
|$27.95
bacon, sausage, onion, pepper, tomato, and cheddar
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Cheddar Grits
|$2.50
|Good Grits & Gravy
|$7.75
A bowl of local cheddar grits, two fried eggs, homemade sausage gravy, bacon, cheddar cheese
Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
5625 West Broad Street, Henrico
|GRITS
|$1.99
Nomad Deli And Catering Company
207 West Brookland Park Boulevard, richmond
|Shrimp & Grits
|$10.00
Pig and Brew
1313 Hull street, Richmond
|Fried Fish & Grits
|$14.00
Fried Fish on top of Cheddar Grits with Peppers & Onions
|Grits
|$3.00
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|Cheese Grits
|$3.25
Millie's Diner
2603 East Main St, Richmond
|Grits
|$3.00
Brad MIll so the-ground grits
|Devils' Shrimp & Grits
|$16.00
Sautéed Shrimp, spicy Italian sausage, onions, tomatoes, garlic bell peppers & mild curry over cheesy herd Byrd Mill Grits, finished with pecorino romano & lemon