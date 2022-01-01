Hummus in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve hummus
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Hummus Platter
|$8.00
house hummus served with warm pita, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes, sweetie drop peppers & feta cheese
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Hummus Plate
|$10.95
blended cashews with cumin, garlic, chili powder, organic blue chips
Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
2825 Hathaway Rd, Richmond,
|Hummus
|$5.00
A creamy blend of chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and garlic topped with olive oil.
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
501 East Grace Street, Richmond
|SIDE HUMMUS
|$4.25
hummus, cucumber slices & crispy chickpeas (V, GF, DF)
|HUMMUS PLATE
|$12.50
hummus, cucumber, apple, kalamata olives, crispy chickpeas, pickled red onions & toasted bread (V, GFO, DF)
The Greek Taverna
1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End
|Large Hummus
|$9.00
served with warm pita
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Hummus
|$9.95
diced red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, banana pepper, tomato, kalmata olive, olive oil, crackers and pita
|Hummus Veggie Wrap
|$12.95
hummus, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red pepper, olive and veggies
Opa Food Truck
Richmond Va, Richmond
|Hummus with Pita
|$6.00
Chickpeas | Tahini | Lemon Juice | Garlic | Olive Oil | Pita Bread
Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn
1700 Willow Lawn Drive, Henrico
|Hummus
Our signature house-made hummus.
Tazza Kitchen
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Hummus
|$20.00
House-made hummus of sesame tahini sauce, simmered chick peas, lemon, garlic and olive oil. Served with cut veggies and crackers. (GFO, V) CONTAINS: WHEAT, SESAME
Manchester's Table
201 W 7th St, Richmond
|Hummus Wrap (V)
|$9.00
Lotsa humus, crisp greens, tomato, cucumber, avocado, in a flour tortilla
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
|Hummus Toast
|$7.95
Simple but delicious! Made in-house on a slice of 9-Grain toast.
|Fresh Spinach Hummus Sandwich
|$10.95
Fresh spinach hummus topped with grated carrots and radish, drizzled with balsamic vinegar on 9-Grain bread.
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|Roasted Garlic Hummus Plate *GF *VEG
|$12.95
roasted garlic hummus with red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, radishes, celery, toasted pita (gf option - corn tortilla chips)