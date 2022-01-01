Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve hummus

Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Platter$8.00
house hummus served with warm pita, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes, sweetie drop peppers & feta cheese
More about Liberty Public House
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Plate$10.95
blended cashews with cumin, garlic, chili powder, organic blue chips
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
Hummus image

 

Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon

2825 Hathaway Rd, Richmond,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus$5.00
A creamy blend of chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and garlic topped with olive oil.
More about Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA image

 

Secret Sandwich Society - RVA

501 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE HUMMUS$4.25
hummus, cucumber slices & crispy chickpeas (V, GF, DF)
HUMMUS PLATE$12.50
hummus, cucumber, apple, kalamata olives, crispy chickpeas, pickled red onions & toasted bread (V, GFO, DF)
More about Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
The Greek Taverna image

 

The Greek Taverna

1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Hummus$9.00
served with warm pita
More about The Greek Taverna
Item pic

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$9.95
diced red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, banana pepper, tomato, kalmata olive, olive oil, crackers and pita
Hummus Veggie Wrap$12.95
hummus, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red pepper, olive and veggies
More about Tarrant's Cafe
Opa Food Truck image

 

Opa Food Truck

Richmond Va, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus with Pita$6.00
Chickpeas | Tahini | Lemon Juice | Garlic | Olive Oil | Pita Bread
More about Opa Food Truck
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus App$7.95
More about The Hill Cafe
Hummus image

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn

1700 Willow Lawn Drive, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus
Our signature house-made hummus.
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn
Item pic

 

Tazza Kitchen

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$20.00
House-made hummus of sesame tahini sauce, simmered chick peas, lemon, garlic and olive oil. Served with cut veggies and crackers. (GFO, V) CONTAINS: WHEAT, SESAME
More about Tazza Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Manchester's Table

201 W 7th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Wrap (V)$9.00
Lotsa humus, crisp greens, tomato, cucumber, avocado, in a flour tortilla
More about Manchester's Table
Item pic

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Toast$7.95
Simple but delicious! Made in-house on a slice of 9-Grain toast.
Fresh Spinach Hummus Sandwich$10.95
Fresh spinach hummus topped with grated carrots and radish, drizzled with balsamic vinegar on 9-Grain bread.
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
Item pic

 

Toast New American Gastropub

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Garlic Hummus Plate *GF *VEG$12.95
roasted garlic hummus with red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, radishes, celery, toasted pita (gf option - corn tortilla chips)
More about Toast New American Gastropub
Restaurant banner

 

Riverside Tavern

5057 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$9.00
Crackers, celery, carrots
More about Riverside Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Calamari

Pork Belly

Chips And Salsa

Teriyaki Chicken

Shawarma

Jerk Chicken

Carne Asada

Sweet Potato Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston