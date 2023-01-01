Italian subs in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve italian subs
More about Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester
Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester
400 Hull St, Richmond
|Italian Sub
|$0.00
Italian cured meats (over half a pound on a foot long sub!) and sharp provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hot peppers, oregano vinaigrette, mayo and deli mustard
More about Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria
3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond
|Italian Hoagie Everything
|$8.00
More about Nomad Deli And Catering Company
Nomad Deli And Catering Company
207 West Brookland Park Boulevard, richmond
|Italian Sub
|$14.50
Salami, turkey, ham, and provolone
Subs come with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, mayo, and oregano
More about Shorty's Diner - MIDLO -
Shorty's Diner - MIDLO -
11161 Research Plaza Way, Richmond
|ITALIAN SUB
|$12.95
A family classic, Boars head oven Gold turkey, ham, and hard salami with melted provolone cheese, mayo, pickles, red onion, lettuce, and tomatoes, piled on our fresh made hoagie roll topped with a drizzle of vinaigrette dressing.