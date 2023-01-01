Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve italian subs

Item pic

 

Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester

400 Hull St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Sub$0.00
Italian cured meats (over half a pound on a foot long sub!) and sharp provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hot peppers, oregano vinaigrette, mayo and deli mustard
More about Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester
Frank's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria

3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Hoagie Everything$8.00
More about Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Main pic

 

Nomad Deli And Catering Company

207 West Brookland Park Boulevard, richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sub$14.50
Salami, turkey, ham, and provolone
Subs come with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, mayo, and oregano
More about Nomad Deli And Catering Company
Restaurant banner

 

Shorty's Diner - MIDLO -

11161 Research Plaza Way, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
ITALIAN SUB$12.95
A family classic, Boars head oven Gold turkey, ham, and hard salami with melted provolone cheese, mayo, pickles, red onion, lettuce, and tomatoes, piled on our fresh made hoagie roll topped with a drizzle of vinaigrette dressing.
More about Shorty's Diner - MIDLO -

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Cappuccino

Fish Burritos

Hummus

Tamales

Cheese Pizza

Garden Salad

Reuben

Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hopewell

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1953 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (313 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston