Kimchi in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

 

Beijing On Grove

5710 Grove Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kimchi Fried Rice$12.00
Guandong fried rice stir-fried with house made kimchi and melted mozzarella.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Egg, Milk, Fish, and Soybean
Kimchi$2.00
More about Beijing On Grove
The Answer Brewpub image

 

The Answer Brewpub

6008 W Broad St, West End

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Pimento Cheese Burger$15.00
7oz 7 Hills ground beef patty with kimchi pimento cheese, shredded lettuce, onion and pickles.
More about The Answer Brewpub
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Foo Dog: Asian Street Food

1537 W. Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3614 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Soba$12.00
House kimchi, green onions, bamboo shoots, and fresh seaweed with pickled ginger in pork broth
Kimchi Fried Rice$11.00
House kimchi, green beans, carrots, peas, sweet corn, egg and bacon
More about Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
Noah's Rockin' Buns image

 

Noah's Rockin' Buns

2601 Maury Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
(8) Veggie Kimchi Dumplings with side of sweat chill sauce$5.00
More about Noah's Rockin' Buns
Kimchi Burger image

 

Cobra Burger - 400 N. 27th Street

400 N. 27th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Burger$0.00
BEEF PATTY'S, CHZ, GOCHUJANG MAYO, WILD EARTH FERMENTATION KIMCHI, FRIED SYLVANAQUA FARMS EGG AND GREEN ONION ON A POTATO BUN
More about Cobra Burger - 400 N. 27th Street
Item pic

 

Ardent Craft Ales

3200 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (414 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi Grilled Cheese$12.00
Ardent pimento cheese and perfectly made kimchi on grilled sourdough.
More about Ardent Craft Ales
Main pic

 

Main St. Dragon - 1537 West Main Street

1537 West Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
KimChi Fried Rice$11.00
More about Main St. Dragon - 1537 West Main Street
Item pic

 

Fat Dragon

1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi$2.00
Shrimp & Kimchi Fried Rice$15.00
Shrimp, peas, carrots & egg with house made kimchi and creamy melted mozzarella.
More about Fat Dragon

