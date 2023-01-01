Kimchi in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve kimchi
More about Beijing On Grove
Beijing On Grove
5710 Grove Ave, Richmond
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$12.00
Guandong fried rice stir-fried with house made kimchi and melted mozzarella.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Egg, Milk, Fish, and Soybean
|Kimchi
|$2.00
More about The Answer Brewpub
The Answer Brewpub
6008 W Broad St, West End
|Kimchi Pimento Cheese Burger
|$15.00
7oz 7 Hills ground beef patty with kimchi pimento cheese, shredded lettuce, onion and pickles.
More about Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
RAMEN • NOODLES
Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
1537 W. Main St, Richmond
|Kimchi Soba
|$12.00
House kimchi, green onions, bamboo shoots, and fresh seaweed with pickled ginger in pork broth
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$11.00
House kimchi, green beans, carrots, peas, sweet corn, egg and bacon
More about Noah's Rockin' Buns
Noah's Rockin' Buns
2601 Maury Street, Richmond
|(8) Veggie Kimchi Dumplings with side of sweat chill sauce
|$5.00
More about Cobra Burger - 400 N. 27th Street
Cobra Burger - 400 N. 27th Street
400 N. 27th Street, Richmond
|Kimchi Burger
|$0.00
BEEF PATTY'S, CHZ, GOCHUJANG MAYO, WILD EARTH FERMENTATION KIMCHI, FRIED SYLVANAQUA FARMS EGG AND GREEN ONION ON A POTATO BUN
More about Ardent Craft Ales
Ardent Craft Ales
3200 W Leigh St, Richmond
|Kimchi Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Ardent pimento cheese and perfectly made kimchi on grilled sourdough.
More about Main St. Dragon - 1537 West Main Street
Main St. Dragon - 1537 West Main Street
1537 West Main Street, Richmond
|KimChi Fried Rice
|$11.00