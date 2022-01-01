Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve lobsters

The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

1411 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Maine Lobster Roll$28.95
served hot with butter or cold with citrus herb aioli, shredded lettuce
6oz Filet & Lobster Tail$48.95
whipped potatoes, asparagus, drawn butter
gf
More about The Hard Shell
Item pic

 

Beijing on Grove

5710 Grove Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp With Lobster Sauce$20.00
Jumbo shrimp wok sauteed with mushrooms and scallions in a velvety brown egg sauce.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Egg, Shellfish, and Soybean
More about Beijing on Grove
Item pic

SUSHI

Lucky AF

3103 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$18.00
Tempura lobster, spicy kani, and avocado
Lobster Dumpling$15.00
More about Lucky AF
East Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East Coast Provisions

3411 West Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1474 reviews)
Takeout
Maine Lobster Roll$26.95
served warm with drawn butter or chilled with tarragon aioli, spring mix
More about East Coast Provisions
Item pic

 

Crab Tales Robious

11581 Robious Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$21.00
Lobster Tails (2)
Each lobster tails (2) comes with 1 corn & 1 potato
More about Crab Tales Robious
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Island Shrimp Co.

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

Avg 3.9 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster & Shrimp Fried Rice$24.00
grilled lobster tail, shrimp, garlic butter, veggie fried rice, teriyaki sauce, sriracha aioli, baby bok choy
More about Island Shrimp Co.
Frank's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Frank's Ristorante Italiano

3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Bisque$7.50
Lobster Ravioli & Pink Creme Sauce$21.00
More about Frank's Ristorante Italiano
Tipsy Crab Seafood image

 

Tipsy Crab Seafood

1700 E Main St., Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Tail$27.00
6oz Cold Water Lobster Tail.
More about Tipsy Crab Seafood
Osaka image

 

Osaka

5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$20.00
Lobster tempura, spicy kani, avocado
More about Osaka

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Gumbo

Chicken Teriyaki

Grits

Calamari

Ham Sandwiches

Brulee

Chicken Fajitas

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston