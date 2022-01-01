Lobsters in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve lobsters
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell
1411 E Cary St, Richmond
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$28.95
served hot with butter or cold with citrus herb aioli, shredded lettuce
|6oz Filet & Lobster Tail
|$48.95
whipped potatoes, asparagus, drawn butter
gf
Beijing on Grove
5710 Grove Ave, Richmond
|Shrimp With Lobster Sauce
|$20.00
Jumbo shrimp wok sauteed with mushrooms and scallions in a velvety brown egg sauce.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Egg, Shellfish, and Soybean
SUSHI
Lucky AF
3103 W Leigh St, Richmond
|Lobster Roll
|$18.00
Tempura lobster, spicy kani, and avocado
|Lobster Dumpling
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$26.95
served warm with drawn butter or chilled with tarragon aioli, spring mix
Crab Tales Robious
11581 Robious Rd, Richmond
|Lobster Roll
|$21.00
|Lobster Tails (2)
Each lobster tails (2) comes with 1 corn & 1 potato
SEAFOOD
Island Shrimp Co.
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Lobster & Shrimp Fried Rice
|$24.00
grilled lobster tail, shrimp, garlic butter, veggie fried rice, teriyaki sauce, sriracha aioli, baby bok choy
Frank's Ristorante Italiano
3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond
|Lobster Bisque
|$7.50
|Lobster Ravioli & Pink Creme Sauce
|$21.00
Tipsy Crab Seafood
1700 E Main St., Richmond
|Lobster Tail
|$27.00
6oz Cold Water Lobster Tail.