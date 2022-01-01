Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Irie Ting image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Irie Ting

100 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2025 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Mac n’ Cheese$3.00
Mac n’ Cheese$3.50
More about Irie Ting
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
RVA Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese$14.00
Our favorite mac & cheese with seasoned broccoli, topped with our favorite country fried chicken & drizzled with our RVA hot sauce.
Big Bowl Gouda Mac & Cheese$10.00
made to order gouda & cheddar mac & cheese, topped w/ Parmesan & green onions
Kid Mac & Cheese$6.00
More about Liberty Public House
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL

The Pitts BBQ Joint

2220 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (256 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N Cheese
More about The Pitts BBQ Joint
A.M. Kitchen Company - REBUILDING image

 

A.M. Kitchen Company -

9545 Amberdale Drive, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac N Cheese$5.00
More about A.M. Kitchen Company -
Capital Burgers and Dogs image

 

Capital Burgers and Dogs

814 N Robinson St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef's Special Mac N Cheese$4.00
More about Capital Burgers and Dogs
Station 2 image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 2

2016 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS MAC & CHEESE$5.00
every kid loves Kraft macaroni and cheese!
More about Station 2
Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon image

 

Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon

2825 Hathaway Rd, Richmond,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac N Cheese$4.00
More about Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
Consumer pic

 

The Savory Grain

2043 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SG Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about The Savory Grain
Item pic

 

Max's on Broad

305 Brook Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3886 reviews)
Takeout
Truffle Mac & Cheese$17.00
penne pasta, mornay cheese, hint of truffle.
Add roasted mushrooms, shrimp, chicken or filet tips.
More about Max's on Broad
Crab Tales Robious image

 

Crab Tales Robious

11581 Robious Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Mac & Cheese$11.00
Crab Mac and Cheese$5.50
More about Crab Tales Robious
3 CHEESE MAC AND CHEESE image

 

Instabowl

2601 W. Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 CHEESE MAC AND CHEESE$9.00
orrechiette pasta, smoked gouda and cheddar
+add cajun blackened chicken 5
FRIED CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE$14.00
orecchiette pasta, smoked gouda, cheddar, monterey jack
More about Instabowl
Item pic

 

The Pitts BBQ Food Truck

Richmond, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese 1 pound$8.00
Mac N Cheese$3.50
More about The Pitts BBQ Food Truck
Jalapeno Mac & Cheese image

BBQ

ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque

3201 W. Moore Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1548 reviews)
Takeout
Jalapeno Mac & Cheese
Creamy and cheesy with a touch of jalapeńos
More about ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque
Banner pic

 

Southern Kitchen - RVA

541 N 2nd St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac N Cheese$5.00
More about Southern Kitchen - RVA
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
$Mac& Cheese (sd)$2.50
More about The Hill Cafe
Item pic

 

🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥

330 S 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese- pint$9.00
More about 🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥
Item pic

CHICKEN

Hot Chick

7 N. 17th St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$14.00
House hot tender served on top of baked mac & cheese with celery and green onions.
Kid Mac and Cheese$5.00
Mac & Cheese$3.00
More about Hot Chick
SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ image

 

SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ

Richmond Virginia, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Combo Mac and Cheese$12.00
Slow smoked pork with an Eastern Carolina vinegar sauce served with side of homemade cole slaw and homemade mac and cheese
More about SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant image

 

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant

1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac and Cheese$3.98
Kid's Mac and Cheese$6.98
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
Mac and Cheese image

 

Goatocado Kitchen

1823 W Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (423 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Californian Mac & Cheese$11.00
Adobo style black beans and apple-corn pico de gallo. Topped with our chipotle aioli, decadent smoked gouda, and fresh avocado, Served over our creamy mac & cheese.
Mediterranean Mac & Cheese$11.00
Chickpeas and diced red cabbage in an herbed lemon-coriander dressing and cucumber-tomato salad. Topped with our dill-tahini dressing, crumbled feta, and fresh avocado, served over our creamy mac & cheese
Mac and Cheese$4.25
More about Goatocado Kitchen
Beauvine Burger Concept image

HAMBURGERS

Beauvine Burger Concept

1501 W Main Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (6576 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese Arancini$8.00
V • With Parmesan and Herbs
More about Beauvine Burger Concept
M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar image

 

M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar

1400 Semmes Avenue, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bake Mac & Cheese$5.50
More about M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar
Mac & Cheese image

 

Tazza Kitchen

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$28.00
You're never too grown up for mac and cheese. Ooey, gooey, cheesy with a little crunch. One half pan feeds 10 -12 as a side and 8 as a main. (VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, EGGS
More about Tazza Kitchen
Tipsy Crab Seafood image

 

Tipsy Crab Seafood

1700 E Main St., Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seafood Mac & Cheese$12.00
Our creamy Seafood Mac & Cheese is made with a blend of cheeses, shrimp, seasoned and baked to perfection. With every bite, you will experience the cheesy, deliciousness, and fresh tastes of the sea.
More about Tipsy Crab Seafood
Oak & Apple image

 

Oak & Apple

1814 E. Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
JALP MAC 'N CHEESE
JALP MAC N CHEESE
MAC N CHEESE$3.00
More about Oak & Apple
MAC & CHEESE image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pig and Brew

1313 Hull street, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MAC & CHEESE$4.50
More about Pig and Brew
Toast New American Gastropub image

 

Toast New American Gastropub

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Pepper Mac’n’Cheese$15.00
roasted red & green peppers, sauteed onions, ooey gooey mac’n’cheese, and seared ham topped with toasty bread crumbs
3 Cheese Mac 'n Cheese$9.00
choice of 2 sides
Bacon Mac 'n Cheese$11.00
choice of 2 sides
More about Toast New American Gastropub
Alamo BBQ image

 

Alamo BBQ

2202 Jefferson ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeno Mac & Cheese$3.00
Jalapeno Mac & Cheese$3.00
More about Alamo BBQ
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$9.50
cavatappi, cheddar, grana, herb bread crumb
More about Tazza Kitchen

