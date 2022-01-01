Mac and cheese in Richmond
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Creamy Mac n’ Cheese
|$3.00
|Mac n’ Cheese
|$3.50
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|RVA Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Our favorite mac & cheese with seasoned broccoli, topped with our favorite country fried chicken & drizzled with our RVA hot sauce.
|Big Bowl Gouda Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
made to order gouda & cheddar mac & cheese, topped w/ Parmesan & green onions
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
BBQ • GRILL
The Pitts BBQ Joint
2220 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond
|Mac N Cheese
A.M. Kitchen Company -
9545 Amberdale Drive, Chesterfield
|Mac N Cheese
|$5.00
Capital Burgers and Dogs
814 N Robinson St, Richmond
|Chef's Special Mac N Cheese
|$4.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 2
2016 East Main St, Richmond
|KIDS MAC & CHEESE
|$5.00
every kid loves Kraft macaroni and cheese!
Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
2825 Hathaway Rd, Richmond,
|Mac N Cheese
|$4.00
Max's on Broad
305 Brook Rd, Richmond
|Truffle Mac & Cheese
|$17.00
penne pasta, mornay cheese, hint of truffle.
Add roasted mushrooms, shrimp, chicken or filet tips.
Crab Tales Robious
11581 Robious Rd, Richmond
|Crab Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
|Crab Mac and Cheese
|$5.50
Instabowl
2601 W. Cary Street, Richmond
|3 CHEESE MAC AND CHEESE
|$9.00
orrechiette pasta, smoked gouda and cheddar
+add cajun blackened chicken 5
|FRIED CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
|$14.00
orecchiette pasta, smoked gouda, cheddar, monterey jack
The Pitts BBQ Food Truck
Richmond, Richmond
|Mac & Cheese 1 pound
|$8.00
|Mac N Cheese
|$3.50
BBQ
ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque
3201 W. Moore Street, Richmond
|Jalapeno Mac & Cheese
Creamy and cheesy with a touch of jalapeńos
🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥
330 S 4th St, Richmond
|Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese- pint
|$9.00
CHICKEN
Hot Chick
7 N. 17th St, Richmond
|Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
House hot tender served on top of baked mac & cheese with celery and green onions.
|Kid Mac and Cheese
|$5.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.00
SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ
Richmond Virginia, Richmond
|Pork Combo Mac and Cheese
|$12.00
Slow smoked pork with an Eastern Carolina vinegar sauce served with side of homemade cole slaw and homemade mac and cheese
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond
|Mac and Cheese
|$3.98
|Kid's Mac and Cheese
|$6.98
Goatocado Kitchen
1823 W Main St, Richmond
|Californian Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
Adobo style black beans and apple-corn pico de gallo. Topped with our chipotle aioli, decadent smoked gouda, and fresh avocado, Served over our creamy mac & cheese.
|Mediterranean Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
Chickpeas and diced red cabbage in an herbed lemon-coriander dressing and cucumber-tomato salad. Topped with our dill-tahini dressing, crumbled feta, and fresh avocado, served over our creamy mac & cheese
|Mac and Cheese
|$4.25
HAMBURGERS
Beauvine Burger Concept
1501 W Main Street, Richmond
|Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese Arancini
|$8.00
V • With Parmesan and Herbs
M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar
1400 Semmes Avenue, Richmond
|Bake Mac & Cheese
|$5.50
Tazza Kitchen
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Mac & Cheese
|$28.00
You're never too grown up for mac and cheese. Ooey, gooey, cheesy with a little crunch. One half pan feeds 10 -12 as a side and 8 as a main. (VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, EGGS
Tipsy Crab Seafood
1700 E Main St., Richmond
|Seafood Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Our creamy Seafood Mac & Cheese is made with a blend of cheeses, shrimp, seasoned and baked to perfection. With every bite, you will experience the cheesy, deliciousness, and fresh tastes of the sea.
Oak & Apple
1814 E. Main St, Richmond
|JALP MAC 'N CHEESE
|JALP MAC N CHEESE
|MAC N CHEESE
|$3.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pig and Brew
1313 Hull street, Richmond
|MAC & CHEESE
|$4.50
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|Roasted Pepper Mac’n’Cheese
|$15.00
roasted red & green peppers, sauteed onions, ooey gooey mac’n’cheese, and seared ham topped with toasty bread crumbs
|3 Cheese Mac 'n Cheese
|$9.00
choice of 2 sides
|Bacon Mac 'n Cheese
|$11.00
choice of 2 sides
Alamo BBQ
2202 Jefferson ave, Richmond
PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.50
cavatappi, cheddar, grana, herb bread crumb