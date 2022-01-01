Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve mahi mahi

The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell - Downtown

1411 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Mahi Mahi$24.95
coconut rice, sauteed spinach, pineapple salsa, plantain chip
gf
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Mahi$24.95
quinoa & squash gratin, arugula, pesto vinaigrette GF
East Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East Coast Provisions

3411 West Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1474 reviews)
Takeout
Simply Grilled Mahi$25.95
Served over mixed greens or with roasted potatoes and asparagus
Mahi Main$25.95
Blackened Maui with black eyed peas and corn salad, pickled red cabbage and pineapple, cilantro oil
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila image

TACOS

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

2229 West Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Mahi Tacos (3)$13.95
radish, mango relish, cilantro, cilantro aioli
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Island Shrimp Co.

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

Avg 3.9 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Mahi Mahi$28.00
spicy green beans, coconut rice, chipotle aioli, pineapple mango salsa﻿﻿
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe Downtown

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Mahi Sandwich$15.95
lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a kaiser roll
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Mahi Tacos$15.95
Blacken Mahi, pickled cabbage slaw, corn salsa, cilantro, chipotle aioli, black beans & rice
Mahi Fish Tacos image

 

Capital Ale House - Midlothian

13831 Village Place Drive, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Fish Tacos$14.00
Seasoned Mahi, crisp cilantro lime slaw, mango salsa, ancho chipotle sauce, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn and bean salad or fries.
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar image

 

Kahlos Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Mahi Taco$3.75
Mahi Mahi Taco$3.85
Alamo BBQ image

 

Alamo BBQ

2202 Jefferson ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half pound Mahi$10.50
