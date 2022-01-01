Mahi mahi in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve mahi mahi
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell - Downtown
1411 E Cary St, Richmond
|Blackened Mahi Mahi
|$24.95
coconut rice, sauteed spinach, pineapple salsa, plantain chip
gf
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Grilled Mahi
|$24.95
quinoa & squash gratin, arugula, pesto vinaigrette GF
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Simply Grilled Mahi
|$25.95
Served over mixed greens or with roasted potatoes and asparagus
|Mahi Main
|$25.95
Blackened Maui with black eyed peas and corn salad, pickled red cabbage and pineapple, cilantro oil
TACOS
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
2229 West Main St, Richmond
|Grilled Mahi Tacos (3)
|$13.95
radish, mango relish, cilantro, cilantro aioli
SEAFOOD
Island Shrimp Co.
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Blackened Mahi Mahi
|$28.00
spicy green beans, coconut rice, chipotle aioli, pineapple mango salsa
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Grilled Mahi Sandwich
|$15.95
lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a kaiser roll
The Hill Cafe
2800 E Broad St, Richmond
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$15.95
Blacken Mahi, pickled cabbage slaw, corn salsa, cilantro, chipotle aioli, black beans & rice
Capital Ale House - Midlothian
13831 Village Place Drive, Midlothian
|Mahi Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Seasoned Mahi, crisp cilantro lime slaw, mango salsa, ancho chipotle sauce, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn and bean salad or fries.
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
718 N 23rd St, Richmond
|Mahi Mahi Taco
|$3.75
