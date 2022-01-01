Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve meatball subs

Item pic

PIZZA

Pizza & Beer- Richmond

2553 W Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (2600 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sandwich$14.00
More about Pizza & Beer- Richmond
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe Downtown

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$11.95
parm, meatballs, marinara, mozz, and ricotta
More about Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer

1600 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich$13.00
4 house-made meatballs on a toasted sub roll with house marinara, melted mozzarella, Pecorino-Romano, and basil.
More about The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
Hatch Local Food Hall image

 

Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester

400 Hull St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Meatball Sub$0.00
Our Fat Kid meatballs have pepperoni and parmesean in the meatballs, then we heat them up in a tomato sauce infused with pepperoni, then top them with both provolone and mozzarella! The whole thing is toasted til the cheese is bubbling on a crusty sub roll, then topped with red pepper flakes and oregano.
More about Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester
Belmont Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Belmont Pizzeria

602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (81 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6in Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
12in Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
More about Belmont Pizzeria
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$11.95
More about The Hill Cafe
Frank's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria

3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Parmigiana Sub$8.00
More about Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Chocolate Cake

Carne Asada

Waffles

Taquitos

Enchiladas

Cornbread

Chai Tea

Shrimp Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston