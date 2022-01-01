Meatball subs in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about Pizza & Beer- Richmond
PIZZA
Pizza & Beer- Richmond
2553 W Cary Street, Richmond
|Meatball Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Meatball Sub
|$11.95
parm, meatballs, marinara, mozz, and ricotta
More about The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
1600 W Cary St, Richmond
|Meatball Sandwich
|$13.00
4 house-made meatballs on a toasted sub roll with house marinara, melted mozzarella, Pecorino-Romano, and basil.
More about Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester
Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester
400 Hull St, Richmond
|Meatball Sub
|$0.00
Our Fat Kid meatballs have pepperoni and parmesean in the meatballs, then we heat them up in a tomato sauce infused with pepperoni, then top them with both provolone and mozzarella! The whole thing is toasted til the cheese is bubbling on a crusty sub roll, then topped with red pepper flakes and oregano.
More about Belmont Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Belmont Pizzeria
602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond
|6in Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
|12in Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich