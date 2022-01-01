Mozzarella sticks in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Crab Tales Robious
11581 Robious Rd, Richmond
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
Italian Style Breading Mozzarella Sticks.
Six sticks in an order and served with marinara sauce
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.95
Sugar Shack
1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield
|Mozzarella Sticks With Marinara
|$8.89
FRENCH FRIES
Kabana Rooftop
700 East Main Street, Richmond
|Italian mozzarella sticks
|$10.00
|Mozzarella sticks
|$10.00
Frank's Ristorante Italiano
3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
Tiffany's Food Truck
2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.00
6 mozzarella cheese sticks with Marinara sauce on the side