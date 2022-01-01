Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Mozzarella Sticks image

 

Crab Tales Robious

11581 Robious Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Italian Style Breading Mozzarella Sticks.
Six sticks in an order and served with marinara sauce
More about Crab Tales Robious
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
More about Tarrant's Cafe
Sugar Shack, Luther Burger & Green Ghost image

 

Sugar Shack

1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks With Marinara$8.89
More about Sugar Shack
Kabana Rooftop image

FRENCH FRIES

Kabana Rooftop

700 East Main Street, Richmond

Avg 3 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian mozzarella sticks$10.00
Mozzarella sticks$10.00
More about Kabana Rooftop
Frank's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Frank's Ristorante Italiano

3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
More about Frank's Ristorante Italiano
Item pic

 

Tiffany's Food Truck

2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
6 mozzarella cheese sticks with Marinara sauce on the side
More about Tiffany's Food Truck
PIE 314 image

 

PIE 314

423 N 18th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
More about PIE 314

