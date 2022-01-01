Mushroom burgers in Richmond

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Richmond restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Bacon Swiss Burger$13.00
Our half pound burger smothered in mushrooms & double Swiss, with bacon & garlic aioli on a brioche bun
More about Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA
The Pitts BBQ Joint image

BBQ • GRILL

The Pitts BBQ Joint

2220 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (256 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.95
We take our dive burger and we sauté up some mushrooms and top it with melted Swiss cheese.
More about The Pitts BBQ Joint
Item pic

 

Capital Ale House - Midlothian

13831 Village Place Drive, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom French Dip Burger$15.50
Grilled beef patty, caramelized onions,
sautéed mushrooms, gruyere cheese,
horseradish sauce, au jus.
More about Capital Ale House - Midlothian
Four Brothers Mobile image

 

Four Brothers Mobile

Richmond Va, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.00
6 oz Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sauteed Mushrooms | Mayo | Brioche Bun
More about Four Brothers Mobile

