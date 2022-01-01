Mushroom burgers in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Mushroom Bacon Swiss Burger
|$13.00
Our half pound burger smothered in mushrooms & double Swiss, with bacon & garlic aioli on a brioche bun
BBQ • GRILL
The Pitts BBQ Joint
2220 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$13.95
We take our dive burger and we sauté up some mushrooms and top it with melted Swiss cheese.
Capital Ale House - Midlothian
13831 Village Place Drive, Midlothian
|Mushroom French Dip Burger
|$15.50
Grilled beef patty, caramelized onions,
sautéed mushrooms, gruyere cheese,
horseradish sauce, au jus.