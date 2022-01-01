Mussels in Richmond

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell - Downtown

1411 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Roasted Mussels$11.95
white wine, herb lemon garlic butter, bacon, toasted bread
gfo
More about The Hard Shell - Downtown
Banner pic

 

Jubilee - 1303 Hull Street

1303 Hull Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Mussels$14.00
More about Jubilee - 1303 Hull Street
East Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East Coast Provisions

3411 West Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1474 reviews)
Takeout
PEI Mussels$11.95
white wine, sriracha, butter, cilantro, garlic, shallot, toasted bread
More about East Coast Provisions
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Foo Dog: Asian Street Food

1537 W. Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3614 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Mussels$8.00
Sauteed with lemongrass, basil & lemon in a light coconut sauce
More about Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
Grisette image

FRENCH FRIES

Grisette

3119 E Marshall St, Richmond

Avg 5 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Bouillabaisse, Octopus, Mussels, Catfish$25.00
Mussels, Dijon, Tarragon Cream, Greens, Sourdough$14.00
More about Grisette
Frank's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria

3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels Oregante$12.00
More about Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Capital Ale House - Midlothian

13831 Village Place Drive, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1lb Mussels$13.00
Garlic-Herb Mussels: Steamed in Belgian wit beer, garlic, butter, herbs.
Smoked Gouda & Bacon Mussels: Sautéed in smoked Gouda and bacon cream sauce.
Lemon Grass Mussels: Vegtable stock base with cilantro, scallions, and lemongrass
2lb Mussels$21.00
Garlic-Herb Mussels: Steamed in Belgian wit beer, garlic, butter, herbs.
Smoked Gouda & Bacon Mussels: Sautéed in smoked Gouda and bacon cream sauce.
Lemon Grass Mussels: Vegtable stock base with cilantro, scallions, and lemongrass
More about Capital Ale House - Midlothian
Item pic

 

Capital Ale House - Richmond

623 E Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1lb Mussels$13.00
Garlic-Herb Mussels: Steamed in Belgian wit beer, garlic, butter, herbs.
Smoked Gouda & Bacon Mussels: Sautéed in smoked Gouda and bacon cream sauce.
Lemon Grass Mussels: Vegtable stock base with cilantro, scallions, and lemongrass
2lb Mussels$21.00
Garlic-Herb Mussels: Steamed in Belgian wit beer, garlic, butter, herbs.
Smoked Gouda & Bacon Mussels: Sautéed in smoked Gouda and bacon cream sauce.
Lemon Grass Mussels: Vegtable stock base with cilantro, scallions, and lemongrass
More about Capital Ale House - Richmond

