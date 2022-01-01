Mussels in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve mussels
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell - Downtown
1411 E Cary St, Richmond
|Pan Roasted Mussels
|$11.95
white wine, herb lemon garlic butter, bacon, toasted bread
gfo
Jubilee - 1303 Hull Street
1303 Hull Street, Richmond
|Steamed Mussels
|$14.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
|PEI Mussels
|$11.95
white wine, sriracha, butter, cilantro, garlic, shallot, toasted bread
RAMEN • NOODLES
Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
1537 W. Main St, Richmond
|Thai Mussels
|$8.00
Sauteed with lemongrass, basil & lemon in a light coconut sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Grisette
3119 E Marshall St, Richmond
|Bouillabaisse, Octopus, Mussels, Catfish
|$25.00
|Mussels, Dijon, Tarragon Cream, Greens, Sourdough
|$14.00
Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria
3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond
|Mussels Oregante
|$12.00
Capital Ale House - Midlothian
13831 Village Place Drive, Midlothian
|1lb Mussels
|$13.00
Garlic-Herb Mussels: Steamed in Belgian wit beer, garlic, butter, herbs.
Smoked Gouda & Bacon Mussels: Sautéed in smoked Gouda and bacon cream sauce.
Lemon Grass Mussels: Vegtable stock base with cilantro, scallions, and lemongrass
|2lb Mussels
|$21.00
Garlic-Herb Mussels: Steamed in Belgian wit beer, garlic, butter, herbs.
Smoked Gouda & Bacon Mussels: Sautéed in smoked Gouda and bacon cream sauce.
Lemon Grass Mussels: Vegtable stock base with cilantro, scallions, and lemongrass
Capital Ale House - Richmond
623 E Main St, Richmond
|1lb Mussels
|$13.00
Garlic-Herb Mussels: Steamed in Belgian wit beer, garlic, butter, herbs.
Smoked Gouda & Bacon Mussels: Sautéed in smoked Gouda and bacon cream sauce.
Lemon Grass Mussels: Vegtable stock base with cilantro, scallions, and lemongrass
|2lb Mussels
|$21.00
Garlic-Herb Mussels: Steamed in Belgian wit beer, garlic, butter, herbs.
Smoked Gouda & Bacon Mussels: Sautéed in smoked Gouda and bacon cream sauce.
Lemon Grass Mussels: Vegtable stock base with cilantro, scallions, and lemongrass