Nachos in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve nachos
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|LPH Nachos
|$10.00
smothered in cheddar & mozzarella, w/ pico de gallo, black beans, onion, pickled jalapenos & cilantro
Station 2
2016 East Main St, Richmond
|AMERICAN NACHOS
|$8.00
house made potato chips covered in chili, beer cheese, & diced jalapenos
The Camel
1621 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Nachos
|$10.99
Tortilla chips, three cheese blend, black beans, jalapeños, salsa, sour cream, and scallions.
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
2229 West Main St, Richmond
|Nachos
|$10.95
black beans, pickled red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime crema
Island Shrimp Co.
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Island Nachos
wonton chips, guava BBQ, queso, pineapple salsa, radish, jalapeno, green onion, cilantro
Pepe's
9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond
|Nachos with Cheese
|$5.75
|Nachos Fajitas
|$10.50
|Nachos with Chicken
|$7.00
Grilled Meats & Treats
Richmond, Virginia, Richmond
|Shrimp w Steak Nachos
|$14.95
Steak W Shrimp
|Steak Nachos
|$10.00
Tortilla chips fried fresh daily topped with cheese, steak, lettuce, tomato. Comes with sour cream and salsa.
|Chicken Nachos
|$12.00
Tortilla chips fried fresh daily topped with cheese, chicken, lettuce, tomato. Comes with sour cream and salsa.
New York Deli
2920 W Cary St, Richmond
|Rockaway Nachos
|$14.00
Air-fried tri-colored corn tortilla chips, Polynesian pulled pork, jalapeños, smoked Gouda, and mango salsa
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|Chorizo Nachos
|$9.50
Topped with cheddar cheese, spicy pork chorizo, black bean puree, tomato, cilantro red onion mix, and sriracha aioli drizzle.
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond
|Chorizo Nachos
|$10.48
|Thursday nachos
|$10.48
|Nachos
|$13.98
Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant
9550 Midlothian Tnpk Suite 204, Richmond
|Nachos Fajitas
|$10.00
Casa Del Barco
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Nachos
|$10.00
queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, black beans, cilantro, lime crema
Postbellum
1323 W Main St, Richmond
|Bahn Mi Nachos
|$15.00
soy lime smoked pork, bahn mi slaw, tahini vinaigrette, pickled jalapenos, scallions, fundido [GF]
Tiffany's Food Truck
2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond
|Pulled pork loaded nachos
|$10.00
A large order of tortilla chips, nacho cheese, pulled pork, coleslaw, lettuce, tomatoes, bbq sauce and green onions.
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
718 N 23rd St, Richmond
|Texas Nachos
|$12.95
|Nino Nachos
|$6.25
|Nachos de Carnitas
|$8.95
Pulled Pork Carnitas marinated in Beer, Oranges and Mexican Herbs.
Southbound
3036 stony point road, richmond
|'Nacho Cheese' Pork Rinds (gf)
|$6.00
|AOF Carnitas Nachos (gf,vo)
|$14.00
Black beans, ranchero salsa, queso, pickled fresno peppers, cilantro
Casa Del Barco
320 South 12th Street, Richmond
|Nachos
|$10.00
queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, black beans, cilantro, lime crema
Oak & Apple
1814 E. Main St, Richmond
|BBQ NACHOS
|$13.00
Tortilla chips topped with burnt end beans, cheddar cheese, char-grilled corn pico, pulled pork, and sour cream
(Gluten free)
|HALF BBQ NACHOS
|$8.00
Tortilla chips topped with burnt end beans, cheddar cheese, char-grilled corn pico, pulled pork, and sour cream
(Gluten free)
|HALF VEGGIE NACHOS
|$9.00
Cheddar tortilla chips topped with veggie beans, cheddar cheese, scallions, char-grilled corn pico, jackfruit, and chive sour cream
(Gluten free)
Casa Del Barco
11800 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Nachos
|$10.00
queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, black beans, cilantro, lime crema
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|Chicken Nachos *GF
|$12.00
corn tortilla chips, jack cheese, chicken, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crème fraîche
|Tuna Wonton "Nachos"
|$15.95
sesame seared tuna bites over crispy wonton chips with pickled vegetables, cabbage, edamame, carrots, wasabi ginger vinaigrette, volcano sauce
|Shrimp & Crab Nachos *GF
|$16.95
corn tortilla chips, jack cheese, crabmeat, shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crème fraîche
Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip
1215 E Main St, Richmond
|Hush Puppy Nachos
|$5.00
Riverside Tavern
5057 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond
|Nachos
|$10.00
Corn tortilla chips, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapenos and onions, black beans, corn, cilantro crema
Tazza Kitchen
1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond
|Brick Oven Nachos
|$11.90
braised pork, pico de gallo, sharp cheddar, calabrese mayo, cilantro (gf)