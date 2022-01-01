Pancakes in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond
|Pancakes
|$8.99
Stack of 3 pancakes served with syrup and fruit cup
More about Liberty Public House
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Side 1 Pancake
|$2.50
|Pancake Stack (GF!)
|$7.00
three fluffy gluten-free pancakes, w/ butter & syrup
More about A.M. Kitchen Company -
A.M. Kitchen Company -
9545 Amberdale Drive, Chesterfield
|Pancake Side
|$3.00
Thin flat cake
More about Tarrant's Cafe
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Two eggs any style with Pancakes
|$14.95
Maple Syrup, fruit, and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage.
More about PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia
NOODLES
PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia
1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond
|A5 .Vietnamese Miniature Fried Pancake
|$11.50
More about Toast New American Gastropub
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|2 PLAIN PANCAKES
|$6.00
|2 CEREAL OF THE DAY PANCAKES
|$6.00
More about ValerEats
ValerEats
133 East Belt Boulevard, Richmond
|15 count - mini pancakes
|$6.50
15 count mini pancakes, with 2 free toppings (excluding fruit). Please select 1 or 2 free toppings.