Paninis in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve paninis
Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond
|Exit 73 Veggie Panini
|$6.95
Egg, portobello mushroom, tomato, arugula, Provolone, Sriracha Mayo on sourdough bread
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Chicken Panini
|$13.95
organic chicken, white cheddar, arugula,
tomato, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli (GFO)
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Jamaica House Restaurant
416 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Jerk Pork Panini
|$8.00
|Jerk Chicken Panini
|$8.00
Carena's Jamaican Grille
7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield
|Veggie Panini
|$8.00
|Jerk Chicken Panini
|$8.00
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|Pesto Panini *GFO, VEG
|$12.50
caprese tomatoes, pesto, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, sourdough