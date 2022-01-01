Pasta salad in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve pasta salad
SANDWICHES
Cheddar Jackson
522 N 2nd St, Richmond
|Lump Crab & Shrimp Pasta Salad
|$6.00
|Garden Pasta Salad (V)
|$3.00
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Side Pasta Salad
|$3.50
Tazza Kitchen - Catering
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Peppercorn Pasta Salad
|$18.00
Pasta tossed with pickled red onions and fresno peppers, celery, carrots, toasted pepitas, herbs, and our creamy peppercorn dressing.
Tipsy Crab Seafood
1700 E Main St., Richmond
|Pasta Salad
|$4.50
Chilled, creamy rotini pasta with onions, cherry tomatoes, topped with fresh shrimp and buttery crab meat, finished with parmesan cheese.
Four Brothers Bistro & Grill - 711 N Lombardy St A
711 N Lombardy St A, Richmond
|Pasta Salad
|$0.00