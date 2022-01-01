Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve pasta salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cheddar Jackson

522 N 2nd St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lump Crab & Shrimp Pasta Salad$6.00
Garden Pasta Salad (V)$3.00
More about Cheddar Jackson
Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Side Pasta Salad$3.50
More about Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen - Catering

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peppercorn Pasta Salad$18.00
Pasta tossed with pickled red onions and fresno peppers, celery, carrots, toasted pepitas, herbs, and our creamy peppercorn dressing.
More about Tazza Kitchen - Catering
Tipsy Crab Seafood image

 

Tipsy Crab Seafood

1700 E Main St., Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pasta Salad$4.50
Chilled, creamy rotini pasta with onions, cherry tomatoes, topped with fresh shrimp and buttery crab meat, finished with parmesan cheese.
More about Tipsy Crab Seafood
Item pic

 

Four Brothers Bistro & Grill - 711 N Lombardy St A

711 N Lombardy St A, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pasta Salad$0.00
More about Four Brothers Bistro & Grill - 711 N Lombardy St A
Restaurant banner

 

Riverside Tavern

5057 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pasta Salad$6.00
More about Riverside Tavern

