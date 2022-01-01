Philly cheesesteaks in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Good Eats Food Truck
Richmond Va, Richmond
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$9.00
Shaved Ribeye | Provolone Cheese | Sauteed Onions | Mayo | 8" Sub Roll
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|South of Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.00
seasoned sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms & onions smothered in white american on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll with garlic aioli
***Try it with some RVA hot sauce to make it a Hot Philly!
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Philly Cheesesteak Sub
|$14.95
provolone, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onion and mayo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
1600 W Cary St, Richmond
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.00
Thin sliced beefsteak topped with sautéed peppers, onions, melted American cheese, mayo, romaine lettuce.
All sandwiches are served on a sub roll with a choice of waffle fries or blue corn tortilla chips. Substitute for a house salad or Caesar salad for $2
Grilled Meats & Treats
Richmond, Virginia, Richmond
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$10.00
PIE 314
423 N 18th St, Richmond
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$9.99
|Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
|$15.99
Four Brothers Bistro & Grill
711 N Lombardy St A, Richmond
|Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly Sliced Ribeye | Sautéed Onions | Cheese | Mayo | Sub Roll
Four Brothers Mobile
Richmond Va, Richmond
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$9.00
Shaved Ribeye | Provolone Cheese | Sauteed Onions | Mayo | 8" Sub Roll