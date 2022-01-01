Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve po boy

The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

1411 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Oyster Po Boy$15.95
chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, sub roll
More about The Hard Shell
b6fd5074-92d6-488c-a097-c937d2f31f4e image

FRENCH FRIES

Parterre

100 East Franklin St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried "Po'Boy"$18.00
Crispy Shrimp or Oysters, Spicy Remoulade, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sub Roll
More about Parterre
Item pic

 

FUSION HIBACHI

501 South 5th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP PO'BOY$12.00
FRIED SHRIMP PO'BOY. TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES AND A SWEET CAJUN SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRIES
OYSTER PO'BOY$12.00
OYSTER PO'BOY. FRIED OYSTERS TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES AND A SWEET CAJUN SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRIES
More about FUSION HIBACHI
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Po’ Boy Sub$17.95
fried oysters, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, fries, and tartar sauce
More about Tarrant's Cafe
Shrimp Po'Boy image

 

Grilled Meats & Treats

Richmond, Virginia, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Oyster Po'Boy$14.00
Fresh fried oysters on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and our signature chipotle sauce.
Shrimp Po'Boy$13.00
Fresh fried shrimp on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and our signature chipotle sauce.
More about Grilled Meats & Treats
Banner pic

 

Southern Kitchen - RVA

541 N 2nd St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Po' Boy$19.00
Eight fried shrimp served on a buttered sub roll with lettuce, tomato and topped with our house made chipotle aioli (no sauce upon request).
Fish Po' Boy$17.00
Fresh fried catfish served on a buttered sub roll with lettuce, tomato and topped with our house made chipotle aioli (no sauce upon request).
More about Southern Kitchen - RVA
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po Boy$10.00
Eight spiced shrimp on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and sweet chili mayo
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
Tipsy Crab Seafood image

 

Tipsy Crab Seafood

1700 E Main St., Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet & Tipsy Shrimp Po Boy$15.50
Deep fried shrimp, tossed in our Signature Sweet & Tipsy sauce. Sweet, creamy, herbaceous sauce with subtle heat, on a toasted hoagie. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Tipsy Sauce.
Fried Shrimp Po Boy$14.00
Deep fried shrimp served on a toasted hoagie. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Tipsy Sauce.
More about Tipsy Crab Seafood
Restaurant banner

TACOS

Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip

1215 E Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab Po’ Boy$6.00
Lightly battered soft shell crab topped with coleslaw, pico de gallo and cajun remoulade
Shrimp Po'boy$5.00
More about Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip
Restaurant banner

 

Soul Taco- Jackson Ward

321 N. 2nd Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Po'Boy$4.75
Battered and fried shrimp, slaw, pico de gallo, Cajun remoulade
More about Soul Taco- Jackson Ward

