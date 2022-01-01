Po boy in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve po boy
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell
1411 E Cary St, Richmond
|Fried Oyster Po Boy
|$15.95
chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, sub roll
FRENCH FRIES
Parterre
100 East Franklin St, Richmond
|Fried "Po'Boy"
|$18.00
Crispy Shrimp or Oysters, Spicy Remoulade, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sub Roll
FUSION HIBACHI
501 South 5th Street, Richmond
|SHRIMP PO'BOY
|$12.00
FRIED SHRIMP PO'BOY. TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES AND A SWEET CAJUN SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRIES
|OYSTER PO'BOY
|$12.00
OYSTER PO'BOY. FRIED OYSTERS TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES AND A SWEET CAJUN SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRIES
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Po’ Boy Sub
|$17.95
fried oysters, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, fries, and tartar sauce
Grilled Meats & Treats
Richmond, Virginia, Richmond
|Oyster Po'Boy
|$14.00
Fresh fried oysters on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and our signature chipotle sauce.
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$13.00
Fresh fried shrimp on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and our signature chipotle sauce.
Southern Kitchen - RVA
541 N 2nd St, Richmond
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$19.00
Eight fried shrimp served on a buttered sub roll with lettuce, tomato and topped with our house made chipotle aioli (no sauce upon request).
|Fish Po' Boy
|$17.00
Fresh fried catfish served on a buttered sub roll with lettuce, tomato and topped with our house made chipotle aioli (no sauce upon request).
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$10.00
Eight spiced shrimp on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and sweet chili mayo
Tipsy Crab Seafood
1700 E Main St., Richmond
|Sweet & Tipsy Shrimp Po Boy
|$15.50
Deep fried shrimp, tossed in our Signature Sweet & Tipsy sauce. Sweet, creamy, herbaceous sauce with subtle heat, on a toasted hoagie. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Tipsy Sauce.
|Fried Shrimp Po Boy
|$14.00
Deep fried shrimp served on a toasted hoagie. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Tipsy Sauce.
TACOS
Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip
1215 E Main St, Richmond
|Soft Shell Crab Po’ Boy
|$6.00
Lightly battered soft shell crab topped with coleslaw, pico de gallo and cajun remoulade
|Shrimp Po'boy
|$5.00