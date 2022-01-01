Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve pork chops

Bar Solita image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Bar Solita

123 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop$28.00
balsamic marinated bone-in pork chop with a creamy dijon sauce, mashed potatoes + grilled broccolini
More about Bar Solita
Consumer pic

 

The Savory Grain

2043 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bone In Pork Chop$21.00
House brined and finished with a Bushey Cider glaze served with sautéed kale. Brussels Sprouts and mushrooms with celeriac purée.
More about The Savory Grain
Item pic

 

Max's on Broad

305 Brook Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3886 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Duroc Pork Chop$33.00
bone-in pork chop, pommes puree, crispy Brussel sprouts w/lardon, golden apple and raisin chutney.
More about Max's on Broad
Item pic

NOODLES

PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia

1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
48a. Grilled Pork Chop with Broken Rice/Com Tam Suon nuong Bi$13.45
More about PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia
Banner pic

 

Southern Kitchen - RVA

541 N 2nd St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRIED Southern Pork Chops$27.00
Two hand-cut boneless deep fried or grilled pork chops topped with our house made brown gravy and fried onions. (no gravy and onion upon request).
GRILLED Southern Pork Chop$27.00
More about Southern Kitchen - RVA
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop$14.95
8 ounce center cut with gravy
More about The Hill Cafe
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich$8.50
Grilled pork chops, Alabama BBQ sauce, pickles, grilled onions, butter roll
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
Restaurant banner

 

Riverside Tavern

5057 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bone-In Pork Chops$24.00
pork chops, byrd mill grit cake, mushroom-shallot pan jus
More about Riverside Tavern

