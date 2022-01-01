Pork chops in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve pork chops
PIZZA • TAPAS
Bar Solita
123 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Pork Chop
|$28.00
balsamic marinated bone-in pork chop with a creamy dijon sauce, mashed potatoes + grilled broccolini
The Savory Grain
2043 W Broad St, Richmond
|Bone In Pork Chop
|$21.00
House brined and finished with a Bushey Cider glaze served with sautéed kale. Brussels Sprouts and mushrooms with celeriac purée.
Max's on Broad
305 Brook Rd, Richmond
|Grilled Duroc Pork Chop
|$33.00
bone-in pork chop, pommes puree, crispy Brussel sprouts w/lardon, golden apple and raisin chutney.
NOODLES
PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia
1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond
|48a. Grilled Pork Chop with Broken Rice/Com Tam Suon nuong Bi
|$13.45
Southern Kitchen - RVA
541 N 2nd St, Richmond
|FRIED Southern Pork Chops
|$27.00
Two hand-cut boneless deep fried or grilled pork chops topped with our house made brown gravy and fried onions. (no gravy and onion upon request).
|GRILLED Southern Pork Chop
|$27.00
The Hill Cafe
2800 E Broad St, Richmond
|Pork Chop
|$14.95
8 ounce center cut with gravy
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich
|$8.50
Grilled pork chops, Alabama BBQ sauce, pickles, grilled onions, butter roll