Pudding in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve pudding
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Bread Pudding
|$3.00
BBQ • GRILL
The Pitts BBQ Joint
2220 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond
|Banana pudding
|$3.50
The Savory Grain
2043 W Broad St, Richmond
|Creme Brulee Bread Pudding a la Mode
|$9.00
GRILL
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
|$5.00
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Arlene’s Bread Pudding
|$7.95
coconut and golden raisins covered in whiskey sauce
Saison and Saison Market
23 W Marshall St, Richmond
|Rice Pudding
|$8.00
Hatch Local Food Hall - Manchester
400 Hull St, Richmond
|Chicken and French Toast Bread Pudding
|$14.00
chicken tenders, bread pudding french toast, caramel maple syrup
1115 Mobile Kitchen
1115 mobile, Richmond
|Banana Pudding
|$4.50
Vegan Banana Pudding made by All Dis Puddin
The Hill Cafe
2800 E Broad St, Richmond
|White Chocolate, Bl!ueberry Bread Pudding W Lemon Glaze
|$7.95
Topped with rum sauce
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Jamaica House Restaurant
416 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Bread Pudding
|$4.00
CHICKEN
Hot Chick
7 N. 17th St, Richmond
|Banana Pudding
|$6.00
White chocolate pudding, bananas, candied walnuts, vanilla wafers, salted caramel and whipped cream.
PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Hang Suite
304 E. Broad St, Richmond
|Banana Pudding
|$5.50
LuLu’s Restaurant
21 N 17th St, Richmond
|Apple Bread pudding with Caramel Sauce
|$8.00
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|Banana Pudding
|$5.00
TBT El Gallo
2118 W Cary St, Richmond
|Mexican Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Cinnamon, Coconut Creme,