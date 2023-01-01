Pulled pork sandwiches in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Capital Ale House - Midlothian
Capital Ale House - Midlothian
13831 Village Place Drive, Midlothian
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
House-madepulled pork soaked in a spicy peach NC style bbqsauce,jalepaeno speckeled slaw, on a potato roll. Served with Hungarian potatoes.
More about Southbound
Southbound
3036 stony point road, richmond
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
carolina gold bbq, pickled fresno peppers, cole slaw, served with waffle fries
More about Capital Ale House - Richmond
Capital Ale House - Richmond
623 E Main St, Richmond
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
House-madepulled pork soaked in a spicy peach NC style bbqsauce,jalepaeno speckeled slaw, on a potato roll. Served with Hungarian potatoes.