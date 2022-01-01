Quiche in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve quiche
More about Sub Rosa Bakery
Sub Rosa Bakery
620 N 25th St, Richmond
|Whole 9'' Quiche
|$32.50
Our family-sized 9" quiche made with a spelt pastry crust, creamy quiche filling and Meadow Creek Dairy's Appalachian cheese. Option for ham or seasonal vegetable.
|Small Quiche (Individual)
|$5.10
Individual-sized quiche filled with seasonal vegetables (from Tomten Farm or other local growers) and baked with Meadow Creek Dairy (Galax, VA) Appalachian Cheese.
More about Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield
|Smoked Bacon and Tomato Quiche
|$12.00
More about Tazza Kitchen - Catering
Tazza Kitchen - Catering
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Vegetable Quiche
|$19.00
House-made buttermilk crust filled with local Authenticity Farms eggs, soffritto, local greens, provolone. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Serves 8 slices. (VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, EGGS
|Applewood Smoked Bacon Quiche
|$20.00
Apple wood smoked bacon, leeks, gruyere cheese. Serves 6-8. CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, EGGS