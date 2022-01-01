Quiche in Richmond

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sub Rosa Bakery

620 N 25th St, Richmond

TakeoutDelivery
Whole 9'' Quiche$32.50
Our family-sized 9" quiche made with a spelt pastry crust, creamy quiche filling and Meadow Creek Dairy's Appalachian cheese. Option for ham or seasonal vegetable.
Small Quiche (Individual)$5.10
Individual-sized quiche filled with seasonal vegetables (from Tomten Farm or other local growers) and baked with Meadow Creek Dairy (Galax, VA) Appalachian Cheese.
More about Sub Rosa Bakery
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen

11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield

Takeout
Smoked Bacon and Tomato Quiche$12.00
More about Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
Tazza Kitchen - Catering

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

Takeout
Vegetable Quiche$19.00
House-made buttermilk crust filled with local Authenticity Farms eggs, soffritto, local greens, provolone. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Serves 8 slices. (VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, EGGS
Applewood Smoked Bacon Quiche$20.00
Apple wood smoked bacon, leeks, gruyere cheese. Serves 6-8. CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, EGGS
More about Tazza Kitchen - Catering

