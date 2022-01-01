Reuben in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve reuben
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond
|Reuben
|$9.00
Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand isalnd dressing, served on toasted marble rye bread
More about JewFro
JewFro
1721 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Reuben
|$16.00
Corned Beef, Zulu Kraut, Awaze Russian Dressing, Swiss, marbled rye
More about Tarrant's Cafe
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Tilapia Reuben
|$15.95
fried tilapia, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and thousand island on grilled rye bread
|Reuben
|$14.95
grilled corn beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island on grilled rye bread
More about New York Deli
SANDWICHES
New York Deli
2920 W Cary St, Richmond
|Turkey Reuben
|$12.00
Sliced Turkey, with Swiss and Cheddar Cheese, house-made Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on toasted Rye Bread.
|Reuben
|$12.00
Pastrami and Corned Beef, with Swiss and Cheddar Cheese, house-made Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on toasted Rye Bread.
More about Nate's Bagels
Nate's Bagels
21 S Allen Ave, Richmond
|Reuben
|$8.00
Pastrami or Turkey, Swiss cheese, local sauerkraut, thousand island dressing
More about Four Brothers Bistro & Grill
Four Brothers Bistro & Grill
711 N Lombardy St A, Richmond
|Reuben Dog
|$4.99
1/4 lb All Beef Frank | Sauerkraut | Swiss Cheese | Bistro Sauce
|Reuben
|$7.99
Corned Beef, Turkey, or Pastrami | Sauerkraut | Bistro Sauce | Rye Bread
More about Toast New American Gastropub
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|The Cuban Reuben *GFO
|$16.95
pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles, corned beef, vinegar slaw, smoked mustard, 1000 island, rye
|Salmon Reuben *GFO
|$13.95
pastrami seasoned salmon, swiss, grilled cabbage, 1000 island, rye