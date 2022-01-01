Salmon in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell
1411 E Cary St, Richmond
|Salmon
|$24.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Jerk Salmon Burger
|$13.50
|Grill Salmon
|$17.00
|Cream Curry Coconut Salmon
|$17.00
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Salmon Sandwich
|$17.00
Blackened salmon with lemon garlic aioli, fresh arugula & tomato on a toasted telera roll with choice of side
Daily Menu Restaurant
1706 e.main street, Richmond
|Salmon nuggets
|$12.00
|SALMON & SPANICH GRILL CHEESE
|$12.00
|SALMON EGG ROLL
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Miso Glazed Salmon
|$22.95
brown rice, blistered green beans, fennel orange salad. GFO
Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
2825 Hathaway Rd, Richmond,
|Mediterranean roasted salmon
|$24.00
SUSHI
Lucky AF
3103 W Leigh St, Richmond
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$16.00
Comes with Cucumber, Avocado, Fresh and Fried Onion, over soft fragrant rice. Jalepeno and Basil garnish. Choice of sauce.
|Miso Salmon
|$25.00
Grilled to perfection salmon filets then coverd in mouth watering miso & mirin glaze. Served with rice, miso soup and salad.
|Wild Sockeye Salmon
|$7.00
The Savory Grain
2043 W Broad St, Richmond
|Crispy Skin Salmon
|$28.00
With butternut squash puree, French green beans with blistered cherry tomatoes an apple fennel salad.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Simply Grilled Salmon
|$24.95
served over mixed greens or with roasted potatoes & asparagus - gf
|Seared Salmon
|$24.95
Shaved Brussels, apples, walnuts, fresh dill, beet puree
Max's on Broad
305 Brook Rd, Richmond
|Dijon Crusted Salmon
|$33.00
herb dijon crusted salmon, peppercorn beurre blanc, herb rice pilau, hericots vert.
The Greek Taverna
1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End
|Salmon Dinner
|$24.00
Broiled Salmon with a wine lemon dill cream sauce. Choice of 2 sides
|Almond Salmon
|$24.50
Almond crusted Fresh Salmon.
SEAFOOD
Island Shrimp Co.
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Teriyaki Glazed Salmon * (GF)
|$21.00
coconut jasmine rice, cucumber, grilled pineapple, edamame, pickled red onion, seaweed salad, sesame, scallions, avocado
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bellos Lounge
1712 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Jerk crab stuffed salmon
|$25.00
6oz wild caught salmon, stuffed with super lump, fresh crab meat, dressed with our signature house-made jerk sauce, and cooked to perfection. served over a bed of asparagus, coconut rice and papaya sauce
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$12.00
Soft Boiled Egg, Baby Arugula, Everything Bagel Croutons, Dill Ranch, Capers, Cucumbers
|Dill Crusted Salmon
|$26.00
Local Asparagus, Ramp Jus, Ramp Ricotta Gnudi
Southern Kitchen - RVA
541 N 2nd St, Richmond
|Salmon Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
Fresh wild caught home made salmon cakes served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes and topped with our homemade chipotle aioli.
|Salmon Cake Dinner
|$26.00
Two fresh wild caught handmade salmon cakes.
The Hill Cafe
2800 E Broad St, Richmond
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$18.95
Mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, lemon herb butter
|Salmon Cakes
|$20.95
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Jamaica House Restaurant
416 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Salmon Salad
|$10.00
|Salmon Rundown
|$14.00
Carena's Jamaican Grille
7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield
|Grilled Salmon
|$16.00
M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar
1400 Semmes Avenue, Richmond
|Grilled Salmon
|$20.00
Frank's Ristorante Italiano
3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond
|Salmon Salad
|$12.00
|Grilled Salmon
|$23.00
|Salmon Picatta
|$24.00
TAPAS
Sen Organic Small Plate
2901 W Cary St, Richmond
|Lemongrass Salmon
|$28.00
Wild caught fillet Salmon marinated with special grandma style content: organic turmeric powder and organic lemongrass, served with organic mixed brown and black rice. Topped with organic mirco green rainbow mix, signature saute veggie noddles and a side of house fish sauce.
ORGANIC - GLUTEN FREE
LUCKY WHALE
2028 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$6.50
|Flower Roll (Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocado, flash-fried)
|$16.50
|Salmon Roll
|$6.00
SANDWICHES
Postbellum
1323 W Main St, Richmond
|Salmon
|$24.00
Grilled Salmon, lemon pepper roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus, arugula & shallot salad with lemon dijon vinaigrette
Tipsy Crab Seafood
1700 E Main St., Richmond
|Salmon Basket
|$17.50
6oz Honey Garlic Glazed Atlantic Salmon served with seasoned rice.
|Salmon Side
|$15.50
Osaka
5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico
|Wild Salmon Roll
|$9.00
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$6.00
|Salmon Roe Sushi
|$5.50
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|Toasted Sesame Salmon *GFO
|$17.95
seared salmon filet, sweet & spicy asian glaze, stir fry of white rice, peppers, onions, edamame, green beans and carrots, topped with crispy noodles and sesame seeds
|Grilled Salmon
|$10.00
choice of 2 sides
|Salmon BLT Salad *GFO
|$16.50
salmon, romaine and mixed greens, diced tomato, bacon, red onion, avocado, croutons, creamy herb ranch dressing
SANDWICHES
Millie's Diner
2603 East Main St, Richmond
|Salmon
|$6.00
|Grilled Salmon & Spinach Salad
|$15.00
With Avocado, red onion & citrus vinaigrette
|Grilled Salmon
|$15.00
With two poached eggs*, grilled asparagus & hollandaise
PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond
|Brick Oven Salmon
|$22.90
roasted celery root, parsnips, red onion, asparagus topped with fried leeks on lemon turmeric labneh