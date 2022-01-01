Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve salmon

The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

1411 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$24.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter
More about The Hard Shell
Irie Ting image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Irie Ting

100 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2025 reviews)
Takeout
Jerk Salmon Burger$13.50
Grill Salmon$17.00
Cream Curry Coconut Salmon$17.00
More about Irie Ting
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Sandwich$17.00
Blackened salmon with lemon garlic aioli, fresh arugula & tomato on a toasted telera roll with choice of side
More about Liberty Public House
Item pic

 

Daily Menu Restaurant

1706 e.main street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon nuggets$12.00
SALMON & SPANICH GRILL CHEESE$12.00
SALMON EGG ROLL$8.00
More about Daily Menu Restaurant
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Glazed Salmon$22.95
brown rice, blistered green beans, fennel orange salad. GFO
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon image

 

Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon

2825 Hathaway Rd, Richmond,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean roasted salmon$24.00
More about Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
Item pic

SUSHI

Lucky AF

3103 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Poke Bowl$16.00
Comes with Cucumber, Avocado, Fresh and Fried Onion, over soft fragrant rice. Jalepeno and Basil garnish. Choice of sauce.
Miso Salmon$25.00
Grilled to perfection salmon filets then coverd in mouth watering miso & mirin glaze. Served with rice, miso soup and salad.
Wild Sockeye Salmon$7.00
More about Lucky AF
Consumer pic

 

The Savory Grain

2043 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Skin Salmon$28.00
With butternut squash puree, French green beans with blistered cherry tomatoes an apple fennel salad.
More about The Savory Grain
East Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East Coast Provisions

3411 West Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1474 reviews)
Takeout
Simply Grilled Salmon$24.95
served over mixed greens or with roasted potatoes & asparagus - gf
Seared Salmon$24.95
Shaved Brussels, apples, walnuts, fresh dill, beet puree
More about East Coast Provisions
Item pic

 

Max's on Broad

305 Brook Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3886 reviews)
Takeout
Dijon Crusted Salmon$33.00
herb dijon crusted salmon, peppercorn beurre blanc, herb rice pilau, hericots vert.
More about Max's on Broad
The Greek Taverna image

 

The Greek Taverna

1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Dinner$24.00
Broiled Salmon with a wine lemon dill cream sauce. Choice of 2 sides
Almond Salmon$24.50
Almond crusted Fresh Salmon.
More about The Greek Taverna
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Island Shrimp Co.

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

Avg 3.9 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Teriyaki Glazed Salmon * (GF)$21.00
coconut jasmine rice, cucumber, grilled pineapple, edamame, pickled red onion, seaweed salad, sesame, scallions, avocado
More about Island Shrimp Co.
CRAB STUFFED JERK SALMON image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bellos Lounge

1712 E Franklin St, Richmond

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jerk crab stuffed salmon$25.00
6oz wild caught salmon, stuffed with super lump, fresh crab meat, dressed with our signature house-made jerk sauce, and cooked to perfection. served over a bed of asparagus, coconut rice and papaya sauce
More about Bellos Lounge
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen image

 

Midlothian Chef's Kitchen

11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Salad$12.00
Soft Boiled Egg, Baby Arugula, Everything Bagel Croutons, Dill Ranch, Capers, Cucumbers
Dill Crusted Salmon$26.00
Local Asparagus, Ramp Jus, Ramp Ricotta Gnudi
More about Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Southern Kitchen - RVA

541 N 2nd St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Cake Sandwich$18.00
Fresh wild caught home made salmon cakes served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes and topped with our homemade chipotle aioli.
Salmon Cake Dinner$26.00
Two fresh wild caught handmade salmon cakes.
More about Southern Kitchen - RVA
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Seared Salmon$18.95
Mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, lemon herb butter
Salmon Cakes$20.95
More about The Hill Cafe
Jamaica House Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Jamaica House Restaurant

416 West Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$10.00
Salmon Rundown$14.00
More about Jamaica House Restaurant
Carena's Jamaican Grille image

 

Carena's Jamaican Grille

7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$16.00
More about Carena's Jamaican Grille
M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar image

 

M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar

1400 Semmes Avenue, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$20.00
More about M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar
Frank's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Frank's Ristorante Italiano

3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$12.00
Grilled Salmon$23.00
Salmon Picatta$24.00
More about Frank's Ristorante Italiano
Sen Organic Small Plate image

TAPAS

Sen Organic Small Plate

2901 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 5 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Lemongrass Salmon$28.00
Wild caught fillet Salmon marinated with special grandma style content: organic turmeric powder and organic lemongrass, served with organic mixed brown and black rice. Topped with organic mirco green rainbow mix, signature saute veggie noddles and a side of house fish sauce.
ORGANIC - GLUTEN FREE
More about Sen Organic Small Plate
LUCKY WHALE image

 

LUCKY WHALE

2028 West Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Salmon Roll$6.50
Flower Roll (Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocado, flash-fried)$16.50
Salmon Roll$6.00
More about LUCKY WHALE
Postbellum image

SANDWICHES

Postbellum

1323 W Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (2169 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$24.00
Grilled Salmon, lemon pepper roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus, arugula & shallot salad with lemon dijon vinaigrette
More about Postbellum
Tipsy Crab Seafood image

 

Tipsy Crab Seafood

1700 E Main St., Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Basket$17.50
6oz Honey Garlic Glazed Atlantic Salmon served with seasoned rice.
Salmon Side$15.50
More about Tipsy Crab Seafood
Item pic

 

Osaka

5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wild Salmon Roll$9.00
Spicy Salmon Roll$6.00
Salmon Roe Sushi$5.50
More about Osaka
506 W Broad New Restaurant image

 

The Riviere

506 W BROAD ST, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Bites$15.00
More about The Riviere
Toast New American Gastropub image

 

Toast New American Gastropub

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Toasted Sesame Salmon *GFO$17.95
seared salmon filet, sweet & spicy asian glaze, stir fry of white rice, peppers, onions, edamame, green beans and carrots, topped with crispy noodles and sesame seeds
Grilled Salmon$10.00
choice of 2 sides
Salmon BLT Salad *GFO$16.50
salmon, romaine and mixed greens, diced tomato, bacon, red onion, avocado, croutons, creamy herb ranch dressing
More about Toast New American Gastropub
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Millie's Diner

2603 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$6.00
Grilled Salmon & Spinach Salad$15.00
With Avocado, red onion & citrus vinaigrette
Grilled Salmon$15.00
With two poached eggs*, grilled asparagus & hollandaise
More about Millie's Diner
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
Takeout
Brick Oven Salmon$22.90
roasted celery root, parsnips, red onion, asparagus topped with fried leeks on lemon turmeric labneh
More about Tazza Kitchen

