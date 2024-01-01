Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve scallops

Latitude Seafood Co. Richmond - L2 - Stony Point Fashion Park

9216 Stony Point Pkwy # 148, Richmond

½ pound jumbo dry scallops*$24.00
Jumbo Dry Scallops$33.70
½ pound dry scallops | pan-seared | lemon butter
ACACIA midtown

2363 roux street , richmond

scallops$36.00
cauliflower puree, spinach, parmesan butter
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell - Downtown

1411 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Scallop App$16.95
dates, lardons, sage brown butter
gf
JewFro - 1721 E Franklin St

1721 E Franklin St, Richmond

Scallops$14.00
SUSHI

Lucky AF

3103 W Leigh St, Richmond

Scallop$7.00
The Greek Taverna - 1903 Staples Mill Rd

1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End

Shrimp & Scallops Ouzo$22.00
Shrimp & scallops sauteed with a light creamy ouzo sauce served over spaghetti pasta
Osaka Sushi & Steak

5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico

Scallop Sushi$7.30
Scallop Sashimi$7.00
Spicy Scallop Roll$12.00
PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Scallops$31.50
lobster risotto, asparagus, grana padano (gf)
