Scallops in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve scallops
Latitude Seafood Co. Richmond - L2 - Stony Point Fashion Park
9216 Stony Point Pkwy # 148, Richmond
|½ pound jumbo dry scallops*
|$24.00
|Jumbo Dry Scallops
|$33.70
½ pound dry scallops | pan-seared | lemon butter
ACACIA midtown
2363 roux street , richmond
|scallops
|$36.00
cauliflower puree, spinach, parmesan butter
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell - Downtown
1411 E Cary St, Richmond
|Scallop App
|$16.95
dates, lardons, sage brown butter
gf
JewFro - 1721 E Franklin St
1721 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Scallops
|$14.00
The Greek Taverna - 1903 Staples Mill Rd
1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End
|Shrimp & Scallops Ouzo
|$22.00
Shrimp & scallops sauteed with a light creamy ouzo sauce served over spaghetti pasta
Osaka Sushi & Steak
5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico
|Scallop Sushi
|$7.30
|Scallop Sashimi
|$7.00
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$12.00