Shrimp rolls in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
SUSHI
Lucky AF
3103 W Leigh St, Richmond
|Shrimp Spring Roll
|$6.00
Hand made with shrimp, kani, pineapple, celery and American cheese
NOODLES
Hai Ky Mi Gia - Pho 95
1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond
|A2 c. Shrimp Spring Rolls ( fresh vegetable with shrimp rice paper rolls w/ peanut sauce)/ Goi cuon TOM
|$6.95
|A1. Crispy Egg Rolls (homemade pork and shrimp egg rolls served with fish sauce)/ CHA GIO
|$6.95
|A2. Spring Rolls ( Fresh vegetable with shrimp and pork rice paper rolls w/peanut sauce/Goi Cuon
|$6.95
The Park RVA
1407 Cummings Drive, Richmond
|Shrimp Roll
|$6.00
Tempura Red Shrimp, Micro greens, Dynamite sauce
Lucky Whale
2028 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Perfect Mango Roll (Peppered Tuna, Shrimp Tempura and Mango)
|$16.00
|Black Truffle Roll (Black Truffle, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna)
|$16.50
|Mariela Roll (Filet Mignon, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Avocado on Top)
|$16.50
Fat Dragon
1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond
|Canton Spring Rolls Shrimp
|$7.00
