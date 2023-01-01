Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Banner pic

SUSHI

Lucky AF

3103 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Spring Roll$6.00
Hand made with shrimp, kani, pineapple, celery and American cheese
More about Lucky AF
A1. Crispy Egg Rolls (homemade pork and shrimp egg rolls served with fish sauce)/ CHA GIO image

NOODLES

Hai Ky Mi Gia - Pho 95

1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (1259 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A2 c. Shrimp Spring Rolls ( fresh vegetable with shrimp rice paper rolls w/ peanut sauce)/ Goi cuon TOM$6.95
A1. Crispy Egg Rolls (homemade pork and shrimp egg rolls served with fish sauce)/ CHA GIO$6.95
A2. Spring Rolls ( Fresh vegetable with shrimp and pork rice paper rolls w/peanut sauce/Goi Cuon$6.95
More about Hai Ky Mi Gia - Pho 95
Consumer pic

 

The Park RVA

1407 Cummings Drive, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Roll$6.00
Tempura Red Shrimp, Micro greens, Dynamite sauce
More about The Park RVA
Item pic

 

Lucky Whale

2028 West Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Perfect Mango Roll (Peppered Tuna, Shrimp Tempura and Mango)$16.00
Black Truffle Roll (Black Truffle, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna)$16.50
Mariela Roll (Filet Mignon, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Avocado on Top)$16.50
More about Lucky Whale
Fat Dragon image

 

Fat Dragon

1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Canton Spring Rolls Shrimp$7.00
Canton Spring Rolls Shrimp$7.00
More about Fat Dragon
Osaka image

 

Osaka Sushi & Steak

5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.50
Shrimp, kani, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
Spicy Shrimp Roll$9.00
More about Osaka Sushi & Steak

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pies

Milkshakes

Chips And Salsa

Bisque

Enchiladas

Crispy Tacos

Pudding

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hopewell

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (113 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (163 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (369 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (654 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1909 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston