Shrimp tacos in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Liberty Public House

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Chipotle Shrimp Taco$4.50
grilled shrimp drizzled with honey chipotle, cabbage, jicama & creme fraiche
*$1 from every taco sold today will be donated to MALDEF - The latino legal voice for civil rights in America.
Liberty Public House
Crab Tales Robious

 

Crab Tales Robious

11581 Robious Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Crab Tales Robious
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

TACOS

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

2229 West Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Shrimp Tacos(3)$10.95
jicama, pickled pineapple and red onion, scallion, cilantro lime aioli.
Not available gluten free
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Island Shrimp Co.

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

Avg 3.9 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Island Shrimp Tacos$14.00
fried shrimp, grilled flour tortillas, island slaw, chipotle lime crema, avocado, pineapple salsa
Island Shrimp Co.
Pepe's

 

Pepe's

9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BLT Shrimp Tacos (3)$12.95
Marinated shrimp served on soft corn tortillas topped with bacon, fresh avocado, romaine lettuce tomato, and chipotle dressing. Served with rice and beans.
Pepe's
Wong Gonzalez

 

Wong Gonzalez

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Tango Shrimp Tacos$8.50
Wok sautéed rock
shrimp served with grilled mango salsa, avocado corn
relish, lettuce, spicy mole and cashews
Wong Gonzalez
Item pic

 

Kahlos Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Breaded Shrimp Taco$3.99
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
Toast New American Gastropub

 

Toast New American Gastropub

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos *GF$15.95
grilled marinated shrimp, mango salsa, cabbage, pickled red onion, corn tortillas, fiesta rice & beans
Toast New American Gastropub
Tazza Kitchen

PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$12.50
romesco, pickled red onion, charred pineapple, crema, cilantro (gf)
Tazza Kitchen

