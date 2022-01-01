Shrimp tacos in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Honey Chipotle Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
grilled shrimp drizzled with honey chipotle, cabbage, jicama & creme fraiche
*$1 from every taco sold today will be donated to MALDEF - The latino legal voice for civil rights in America.
TACOS
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
2229 West Main St, Richmond
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos(3)
|$10.95
jicama, pickled pineapple and red onion, scallion, cilantro lime aioli.
Not available gluten free
SEAFOOD
Island Shrimp Co.
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Island Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
fried shrimp, grilled flour tortillas, island slaw, chipotle lime crema, avocado, pineapple salsa
Pepe's
9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond
|BLT Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$12.95
Marinated shrimp served on soft corn tortillas topped with bacon, fresh avocado, romaine lettuce tomato, and chipotle dressing. Served with rice and beans.
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|Mango Tango Shrimp Tacos
|$8.50
Wok sautéed rock
shrimp served with grilled mango salsa, avocado corn
relish, lettuce, spicy mole and cashews
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
718 N 23rd St, Richmond
|Breaded Shrimp Taco
|$3.99
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|Shrimp Tacos *GF
|$15.95
grilled marinated shrimp, mango salsa, cabbage, pickled red onion, corn tortillas, fiesta rice & beans
PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.50
romesco, pickled red onion, charred pineapple, crema, cilantro (gf)