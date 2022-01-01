Shrimp tempura in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
ChumChum Onigiri and Boba
2820 W Cary St, Richmond
|Shrimp Tempura
|$7.99
Air fried shrimp tempura with Chumchum Sauce.
*Nut Free
SUSHI
Lucky AF
3103 W Leigh St, Richmond
|Tempura Shrimp Bowl
|$16.00
Comes with Cucumber, Avocado, Fresh and Fried Onion, over soft fragrant rice. Jalepeno and Basil garnish. Choice of sauce.
|Shrimp Tempura
|$7.00
Shrimp tempura with kani, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko
|Lunch Bento: Shrimp & Veggie Tempura
|$14.00
Comes With Shrimp Spring Roll, Cali Roll, Ginger Salad & Miso Soup
The Park RVA
1407 Cummings Drive, Richmond
|Individual Shrimp Tempura
|$5.00
Tempura Red Shrimp, Micro greens, Dynamite sauce
Lucky Whale
2028 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Perfect Mango Roll (Peppered Tuna, Shrimp Tempura and Mango)
|$16.00
|Mariela Roll (Filet Mignon, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Avocado on Top)
|$16.50
|Shrimp Tempura (3pc)
|$6.25
Osaka Sushi & Steak
5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$6.50
Shrimp, kani, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
|$Shrimp Tempura Per Piece
|$2.00
|Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
|$19.00
Tempura-fried shrimp, onion, sweet potato, plantain, and zucchini. Served with white rice, miso soup, and ginger salad.