Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

 

ChumChum Onigiri and Boba

2820 W Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura$7.99
Air fried shrimp tempura with Chumchum Sauce.
*Nut Free
More about ChumChum Onigiri and Boba
Shrimp Tempura image

SUSHI

Lucky AF

3103 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Shrimp Bowl$16.00
Comes with Cucumber, Avocado, Fresh and Fried Onion, over soft fragrant rice. Jalepeno and Basil garnish. Choice of sauce.
Shrimp Tempura$7.00
Shrimp tempura with kani, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko
Lunch Bento: Shrimp & Veggie Tempura$14.00
Comes With Shrimp Spring Roll, Cali Roll, Ginger Salad & Miso Soup
More about Lucky AF
Consumer pic

 

The Park RVA

1407 Cummings Drive, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Individual Shrimp Tempura$5.00
Tempura Red Shrimp, Micro greens, Dynamite sauce
More about The Park RVA
Item pic

 

Lucky Whale

2028 West Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Perfect Mango Roll (Peppered Tuna, Shrimp Tempura and Mango)$16.00
Mariela Roll (Filet Mignon, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Avocado on Top)$16.50
Shrimp Tempura (3pc)$6.25
More about Lucky Whale
Osaka image

 

Osaka Sushi & Steak

5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.50
Shrimp, kani, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
$Shrimp Tempura Per Piece$2.00
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$19.00
Tempura-fried shrimp, onion, sweet potato, plantain, and zucchini. Served with white rice, miso soup, and ginger salad.
More about Osaka Sushi & Steak

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Cheese Fries

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Avocado Toast

Wedge Salad

Barbacoas

Pork Belly

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hopewell

No reviews yet

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1821 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston