Sliders in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve sliders

Irie Ting image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Irie Ting

100 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2025 reviews)
Takeout
Jerk Beef Sliders$6.50
Jerk Chicken Sliders$6.50
Irie Ting Fish Sliders$6.50
More about Irie Ting
Capital Burgers and Dogs image

 

Capital Burgers and Dogs

814 N Robinson St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Downtown Sliders (3)$9.00
beef sliders with melted cheddar, caramelized onion
Slider w/ American Cheddar Cheese & side fries$6.00
More about Capital Burgers and Dogs
Max's on Broad image

 

Max's on Broad

305 Brook Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3886 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Sliders$8.00
Entrees
Filet Mignon Sliders$16.00
filet tips, bleu cheese sauce, horseradish cream, bakery roll.
More about Max's on Broad
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer

1600 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Pimento & Beef Sliders$13.00
House made pimento cheese, all natural ground beef, toasted brioche bun.
More about The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
Hot Chick image

CHICKEN

Hot Chick

7 N. 17th St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sliders$7.00
3 Fried chicken thigh sliders, with pickle and wasabi white lightning sauce
More about Hot Chick
Carena's Jamaican Grille image

 

Carena's Jamaican Grille

7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Sliders$8.00
More about Carena's Jamaican Grille
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant image

 

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant

1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders$6.98
Kid's Burgers Slider * No Cheese$6.98
Sliders$13.98
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
The BBQ Slider Spread image

 

Tazza Kitchen

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
The BBQ Slider Spread$60.00
Choice of house-smoked Springer Mountain pulled chicken, Heritage Farms smoked pork or smoked beef brisket. Includes 3 pounds of meat, 24 slider rolls, coleslaw, pickles, pickled red onions, two sauces. One spread feeds 8-12. Add a side and salad for a great meal! CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SESAME
More about Tazza Kitchen
Pig and Brew image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pig and Brew

1313 Hull street, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ SLIDERS$7.00
Pulled Chicken BBQ or NC style Pork BBQ
Kids Pulled Chicken BBQ Sliders$6.00
Kid Pork BBQ Sliders$6.00
More about Pig and Brew
Toast New American Gastropub image

 

Toast New American Gastropub

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Gouda Sliders$9.95
burgers stuffed with smoked gouda, crumbled bacon, fried onion, bbq aioli, slider bun
Bacon & Gouda Sliders$9.95
Burgers stuffed with smoked Gouda, crumbled bacon, topped with fried onion and bbq aioli on a slider bun.
More about Toast New American Gastropub
Restaurant banner

TACOS

Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip

1215 E Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Albondigas Sliders$12.00
Three house made chorizo sliders stuffed with cheese, topped with pickled red onions, cilantro, crispy yucca and hot sauce aioli
More about Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip

