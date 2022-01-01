Sliders in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve sliders
More about Irie Ting
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Jerk Beef Sliders
|$6.50
|Jerk Chicken Sliders
|$6.50
|Irie Ting Fish Sliders
|$6.50
More about Capital Burgers and Dogs
Capital Burgers and Dogs
814 N Robinson St, Richmond
|Downtown Sliders (3)
|$9.00
beef sliders with melted cheddar, caramelized onion
|Slider w/ American Cheddar Cheese & side fries
|$6.00
More about Max's on Broad
Max's on Broad
305 Brook Rd, Richmond
|Kids Sliders
|$8.00
Entrees
|Filet Mignon Sliders
|$16.00
filet tips, bleu cheese sauce, horseradish cream, bakery roll.
More about The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
1600 W Cary St, Richmond
|Pimento & Beef Sliders
|$13.00
House made pimento cheese, all natural ground beef, toasted brioche bun.
More about Hot Chick
CHICKEN
Hot Chick
7 N. 17th St, Richmond
|Chicken Sliders
|$7.00
3 Fried chicken thigh sliders, with pickle and wasabi white lightning sauce
More about Carena's Jamaican Grille
Carena's Jamaican Grille
7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield
|Jerk Sliders
|$8.00
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond
|Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders
|$6.98
|Kid's Burgers Slider * No Cheese
|$6.98
|Sliders
|$13.98
More about Tazza Kitchen
Tazza Kitchen
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|The BBQ Slider Spread
|$60.00
Choice of house-smoked Springer Mountain pulled chicken, Heritage Farms smoked pork or smoked beef brisket. Includes 3 pounds of meat, 24 slider rolls, coleslaw, pickles, pickled red onions, two sauces. One spread feeds 8-12. Add a side and salad for a great meal! CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SESAME
More about Pig and Brew
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pig and Brew
1313 Hull street, Richmond
|BBQ SLIDERS
|$7.00
Pulled Chicken BBQ or NC style Pork BBQ
|Kids Pulled Chicken BBQ Sliders
|$6.00
|Kid Pork BBQ Sliders
|$6.00
More about Toast New American Gastropub
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|Bacon Gouda Sliders
|$9.95
burgers stuffed with smoked gouda, crumbled bacon, fried onion, bbq aioli, slider bun
|Bacon & Gouda Sliders
|$9.95
Burgers stuffed with smoked Gouda, crumbled bacon, topped with fried onion and bbq aioli on a slider bun.