Soft shell crabs in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Capital Ale House image

 

Capital Ale House - Midlothian

13831 Village Place Drive, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich$17.00
Lightly breaded and fried, topped with lemon bay aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens.
More about Capital Ale House - Midlothian
Consumer pic

 

ML Steak - Chesterfield - 11500 Midlothian Turnpike

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich$23.00
More about ML Steak - Chesterfield - 11500 Midlothian Turnpike
Capital Ale House image

 

Capital Ale House - Richmond

623 E Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich$17.00
Lightly breaded and fried, topped with lemon bay aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens.
Soft Shell Crabs$25.00
Two lightly breaded and fried soft shell crabs, zucchini- polenta cakes, tomato, and corn relish.
More about Capital Ale House - Richmond

