Soft shell crabs in Richmond

Capital Ale House - Midlothian
13831 Village Place Drive, Midlothian
|Soft Shell Crab Sandwich
|$17.00
Lightly breaded and fried, topped with lemon bay aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with your choice of fries or mixed greens.
ML Steak - Chesterfield - 11500 Midlothian Turnpike
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Soft Shell Crab Sandwich
|$23.00
Capital Ale House - Richmond
623 E Main St, Richmond
|Soft Shell Crab Sandwich
|$17.00
|Soft Shell Crabs
|$25.00
Two lightly breaded and fried soft shell crabs, zucchini- polenta cakes, tomato, and corn relish.