Steak frites in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve steak frites
More about ACACIA midtown
ACACIA midtown
2363 roux street suite 105, richmond
|steak frites
|$33.00
sambal chimichurri, french fries, side salad (gf,df)
More about Eggspectation - Richmond
Eggspectation - Richmond
9200 Stony Point Parkway, Richmond
|Steak Frites
|$36.00
More about East Coast Provisions
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Steak Frites
|$28.95
hanger steak, house cut fries, chimichurri sauce - gf
More about Beauvine Burger Concept
HAMBURGERS
Beauvine Burger Concept
1501 W Main Street, Richmond
|Steak Frites
|$12.00
Truffle Fries, Cabernet Onions, Spring Greens, Béarnaise, Gentlemen’s Steak Sauce