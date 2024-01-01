Steak salad in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Capital Ale House - Midlothian
Capital Ale House - Midlothian
13831 Village Place Drive, Midlothian
|Black & Bleu Steak Salad
|$16.00
Blackened steak, spinach, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, pickled onions, blue cheese dressing. Served with garlic toast.
*Items can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical conditon.
More about ML Steak - Chesterfield - 11500 Midlothian Turnpike
ML Steak - Chesterfield - 11500 Midlothian Turnpike
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Steak Salad
|$22.00
mixed greens, fired onions, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro crema
More about Capital Ale House - Richmond
Capital Ale House - Richmond
623 E Main St, Richmond
|Black & Bleu Steak Salad
|$16.00
Blackened steak, spinach, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, pickled onions, blue cheese dressing. Served with garlic toast.
*Items can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical conditon.
More about Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center
Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|Southwest Steak Salad *gf
|$16.95
Char grilled steak, spring mix, corn bean salsa, shredded jack cheese, avocado, tomato, chipotle ranch dressing
|Southwest Steak Salad *GF
|$16.95
5 oz steak, cooked to order, over mixed greens with black bean & corn salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch & corn tortilla strips