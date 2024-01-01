Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

 

Capital Ale House - Midlothian

13831 Village Place Drive, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black & Bleu Steak Salad$16.00
Blackened steak, spinach, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, pickled onions, blue cheese dressing. Served with garlic toast.
*Items can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical conditon.
More about Capital Ale House - Midlothian
Consumer pic

 

ML Steak - Chesterfield - 11500 Midlothian Turnpike

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$22.00
mixed greens, fired onions, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro crema
More about ML Steak - Chesterfield - 11500 Midlothian Turnpike
Item pic

 

Capital Ale House - Richmond

623 E Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Black & Bleu Steak Salad$16.00
Blackened steak, spinach, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, pickled onions, blue cheese dressing. Served with garlic toast.
*Items can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical conditon.
More about Capital Ale House - Richmond
Toast New American Gastropub image

 

Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Steak Salad *gf$16.95
Char grilled steak, spring mix, corn bean salsa, shredded jack cheese, avocado, tomato, chipotle ranch dressing
Southwest Steak Salad *GF$16.95
5 oz steak, cooked to order, over mixed greens with black bean & corn salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch & corn tortilla strips
More about Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Key Lime Pies

Croissants

French Toast

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Curry

Fried Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Strawberry Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hopewell

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (131 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (973 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (537 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (948 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2588 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston