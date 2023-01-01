Strawberry shortcake in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
More about The Hill Cafe
The Hill Cafe
2800 E Broad St, Richmond
|Homemade Strawberry Shortcake
|$6.95
Topped with rum sauce
More about Sugar Shack Donuts & Burgers - North Chesterfield
Sugar Shack Donuts & Burgers - North Chesterfield
1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$2.49
More about Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria
3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$6.00
More about Capital Ale House - Midlothian
Capital Ale House - Midlothian
13831 Village Place Drive, Midlothian
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$8.00