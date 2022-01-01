Sweet potato fries in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|side sweet potato fries
|$3.50
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.95
GRILL
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.50
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
501 East Grace Street, Richmond
|SIDE SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRY
|$5.00
sweet potato waffle fries (V, GF, DF)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Camel
1621 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Sweet Potato Cheese Fries
|$10.99
Sweet potato fries, bleu cheese, bacon, and scallions served with roasted red pepper ketchup.
SEAFOOD
Island Shrimp Co.
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Sweet Potato Fries (GF)
|$5.00
Carena's Jamaican Grille
7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.50
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.98