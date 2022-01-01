Sweet potato fries in Richmond

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
side sweet potato fries$3.50
More about Liberty Public House
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.95
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA image

 

Secret Sandwich Society - RVA

501 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRY$5.00
sweet potato waffle fries (V, GF, DF)
More about Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
Item pic

 

Crab Tales Robious

11581 Robious Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Crab Tales Robious
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Camel

1621 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (697 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Cheese Fries$10.99
Sweet potato fries, bleu cheese, bacon, and scallions served with roasted red pepper ketchup.
More about The Camel
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Island Shrimp Co.

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

Avg 3.9 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries (GF)$5.00
More about Island Shrimp Co.
Item pic

 

Boulevard Burger

1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
More about Boulevard Burger
Carena's Jamaican Grille image

 

Carena's Jamaican Grille

7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
More about Carena's Jamaican Grille
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant image

 

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant

1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$3.98
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
Beauvine Burger Concept image

HAMBURGERS

Beauvine Burger Concept

1501 W Main Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (6576 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.00
GFO • V • Seasoned with Maldon Sea Salt
More about Beauvine Burger Concept

