Tiramisu in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve tiramisu
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Belmont Pizzeria
602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
Frank's Ristorante Italiano
3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond
|Tiramisu
|$5.00
Southbound
3036 stony point road, richmond
|Crème Brûlée Tiramisu (v)
|$8.00
mascarpone, coffee, lady fingers,
carmelized sugar
