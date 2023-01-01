Tortas in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve tortas
More about Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip
TACOS
Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip
1215 E Main St, Richmond
|Nashville Hot Chicken Torta
|$12.00
Buttermilk battered fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot seasoning, cabbage slaw, house made pickles, roasted jalapeño ranch
|Mississippi Pot Roast Torta
|$12.00
Braised beef, pickled jalapeños, gravy aioli and crispy fried onions
|Chicken Tinga Torta
|$12.00
Stewed chicken tinga, chorizo, sautéed peppers and onions, crispy rice and hot sauce aioli
More about Conejo Westhampton - 5820 Patterson Avenue, Suite 103
Conejo Westhampton - 5820 Patterson Avenue, Suite 103
5820 Patterson Avenue, Suite 103, Richmond
|Torta de Milanesa
|$11.00
Mexican sandwich with breaded chicken cutlet, black bean puree, queso Oaxaca, Dukes mayo, pickled red onions, tomato, avocado, served with puffed flour chicharrones
More about Kahlo’s Taqueria & Bar
Kahlo’s Taqueria & Bar
718 N 23rd St, Richmond
|Torta
|$10.99
Mexican Bread with meat or veggie of your choice, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and beans.
|Breakfast Tortas
|$9.99
Screamed eggs, your choice of just eggs, chorizo, ham, refried beans, cream, queso fresco, avocado, fresh jalapeños in our bolillo bread.
More about La Fogata RVA
La Fogata RVA
6006 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Torta chicken
|$12.99
Sándwich with lettuce, tomato, protein, cheese, ham, avocado, beans, mayonnaise and side de seasoned fries
|Torta lengua
|$14.99
Sándwich with lettuce, tomato, protein, cheese, ham, avocado, beans, mayonnaise and side de seasoned fries