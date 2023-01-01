Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve tortas

Main pic

TACOS

Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip

1215 E Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Torta$12.00
Buttermilk battered fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot seasoning, cabbage slaw, house made pickles, roasted jalapeño ranch
Mississippi Pot Roast Torta$12.00
Braised beef, pickled jalapeños, gravy aioli and crispy fried onions
Chicken Tinga Torta$12.00
Stewed chicken tinga, chorizo, sautéed peppers and onions, crispy rice and hot sauce aioli
More about Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip
Banner pic

 

Conejo Westhampton - 5820 Patterson Avenue, Suite 103

5820 Patterson Avenue, Suite 103, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Torta de Milanesa$11.00
Mexican sandwich with breaded chicken cutlet, black bean puree, queso Oaxaca, Dukes mayo, pickled red onions, tomato, avocado, served with puffed flour chicharrones
More about Conejo Westhampton - 5820 Patterson Avenue, Suite 103
Item pic

 

Kahlo’s Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Torta$10.99
Mexican Bread with meat or veggie of your choice, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and beans.
Breakfast Tortas$9.99
Screamed eggs, your choice of just eggs, chorizo, ham, refried beans, cream, queso fresco, avocado, fresh jalapeños in our bolillo bread.
More about Kahlo’s Taqueria & Bar
Item pic

 

La Fogata RVA

6006 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta chicken$12.99
Sándwich with lettuce, tomato, protein, cheese, ham, avocado, beans, mayonnaise and side de seasoned fries
Torta lengua$14.99
Sándwich with lettuce, tomato, protein, cheese, ham, avocado, beans, mayonnaise and side de seasoned fries
More about La Fogata RVA
Restaurant banner

 

Riverside Tavern

5057 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta$14.00
brisket, pickled jalapeños, pickled red onions, iceberg, tomato, avocado mayo
Beef Torta$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickled onions & jalapenos, avocado mayo
More about Riverside Tavern

