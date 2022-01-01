Turkey bacon in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about A.M. Kitchen Company -
A.M. Kitchen Company -
9545 Amberdale Drive, Chesterfield
|Side Bacon, Sausage OR Turkey Bacon
|$5.00
More about Pop's Market
Pop's Market
415 East Grace Street, Richmond
|Turkey Bacon Avocado
|$11.50
8 INCH SANDWICH with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and garlic aioli
More about Tarrant's Cafe
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap
|$13.95
swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo
More about Hatch Local Food Hall - Manchester
Hatch Local Food Hall - Manchester
400 Hull St, Richmond
|Lunchbox Special Turkey Bacon Ranch Sub
|$13.00
our turkey breast is herb-marinated and roasted in house, hand-carved, then topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and lots of homemade ranch