Turkey clubs in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Market on Meadow - 719 N. Meadow Street
719 N. Meadow Street, Richmond
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
roasted turkey breast, bacon, cheddar, avocado & ranch
The Greek Taverna - 1903 Staples Mill Rd
1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End
|Turkey Sandwich
|$9.50
Oven roasted Turkey on choice of bread with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo. served with fries
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|turkey, avocado & bacon Sandwich
|$10.99
lettuce, tomato & mayo on choice of bread.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Belmont Pizzeria
602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond
|6in Turkey Philly Sandwich
|12in Turkey Philly Sandwich
|6in Ham, Turkey & Provolone Sandwich
Ardent Craft Ales
3200 W Leigh St, Richmond
|Turkey & Apple Sandwich
|$12.00
Honey mustard, cheddar, arugula, and peach spread on stirata
Capital Ale House - Midlothian
13831 Village Place Drive, Midlothian
|Turkey Flatbread Sandwich
|$14.00
Brie, bacon, turkey, fresh baby spinach, roasted red pepper jelly, flat bread.
Capital Ale House - Richmond
623 E Main St, Richmond
|Turkey Flatbread Sandwich
|$14.00
Brie, bacon, turkey, fresh baby spinach, roasted red pepper jelly, flat bread.
Historical Restaurant Concepts
1814 E. Main St, Richmond
|KIDS TURKEY SANDWICH
|$5.00
Kids smoked turkey sandwich served with one side