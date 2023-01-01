Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Market on Meadow image

 

Market on Meadow - 719 N. Meadow Street

719 N. Meadow Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$12.00
roasted turkey breast, bacon, cheddar, avocado & ranch
More about Market on Meadow - 719 N. Meadow Street
The Greek Taverna image

 

The Greek Taverna - 1903 Staples Mill Rd

1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$9.50
Oven roasted Turkey on choice of bread with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo. served with fries
More about The Greek Taverna - 1903 Staples Mill Rd
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe Downtown

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
turkey, avocado & bacon Sandwich$10.99
lettuce, tomato & mayo on choice of bread.
More about Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
Belmont Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Belmont Pizzeria

602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (81 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6in Turkey Philly Sandwich
12in Turkey Philly Sandwich
6in Ham, Turkey & Provolone Sandwich
More about Belmont Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Ardent Craft Ales

3200 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (414 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey & Apple Sandwich$12.00
Honey mustard, cheddar, arugula, and peach spread on stirata
More about Ardent Craft Ales
Item pic

 

Capital Ale House - Midlothian

13831 Village Place Drive, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Flatbread Sandwich$14.00
Brie, bacon, turkey, fresh baby spinach, roasted red pepper jelly, flat bread.
More about Capital Ale House - Midlothian
Item pic

 

Capital Ale House - Richmond

623 E Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Flatbread Sandwich$14.00
Brie, bacon, turkey, fresh baby spinach, roasted red pepper jelly, flat bread.
More about Capital Ale House - Richmond
Oak & Apple image

 

Historical Restaurant Concepts

1814 E. Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS TURKEY SANDWICH$5.00
Kids smoked turkey sandwich served with one side
More about Historical Restaurant Concepts
Toast New American Gastropub image

 

Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
choice of side
More about Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center

