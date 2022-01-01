Vegetarian sandwiches in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve vegetarian sandwiches
More about Liberty Public House
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|VEGETARIAN Hot Chick'n Sandwich!!
|$12.50
Yall. We can't stop laughing at how tasty this is. Fake chicken shouldn't be this good. Our beloved hot chicken sandwich, VEGETARIAN STYLE! Chick'n country breaded & fried with RVA hot sauce, garlic pickles & garlic aioli on a toasted brioche!
More about Belmont Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Belmont Pizzeria
602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond
|6in Grilled Vegetarian Sandwich