Veggie rolls in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve veggie rolls

f4ed8d13-b57b-40e2-9236-6460f07b784b image

 

Beijing On Grove

5710 Grove Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Spring Rolls$5.00
Cabbage, carrot, taro root. Served with house made duck sauce and spicy Chinese mustard.
*Contains Soybean & Wheat
More about Beijing On Grove
East Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East Coast Provisions

3411 West Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1474 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Tempura Roll$8.95
sweet potato, pickled daikon, carrot, miso aioli, sesame, jalapeno, cilantro
More about East Coast Provisions
The Answer Brewpub image

 

The Answer Brewpub

6008 W Broad St, West End

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mekong's Crispy Spring Rolls, Veggie or Pork$5.00
2 lightly fried spring rolls.
More about The Answer Brewpub
Spring Roll image

 

Lucky Whale

2028 West Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Roll (Tofu, Pickled Veggies, Avocado, Cucumber)$5.50
Veggie Spring Rolls (3pc)$4.95
More about Lucky Whale
Veggie Spring Rolls image

 

Fat Dragon

1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Spring Rolls$7.00
Cabbage, carrot, and leek in wonton wrapping and fried. Served with duck sauce and house hot mustard.
*Three per order.
More about Fat Dragon
Osaka image

 

Osaka Sushi & Steak

5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Roll$5.00
Cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo
More about Osaka Sushi & Steak

