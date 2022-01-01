Veggie rolls in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Beijing On Grove
5710 Grove Ave, Richmond
|Veggie Spring Rolls
|$5.00
Cabbage, carrot, taro root. Served with house made duck sauce and spicy Chinese mustard.
*Contains Soybean & Wheat
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Veggie Tempura Roll
|$8.95
sweet potato, pickled daikon, carrot, miso aioli, sesame, jalapeno, cilantro
The Answer Brewpub
6008 W Broad St, West End
|Mekong's Crispy Spring Rolls, Veggie or Pork
|$5.00
2 lightly fried spring rolls.
Lucky Whale
2028 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Vegan Roll (Tofu, Pickled Veggies, Avocado, Cucumber)
|$5.50
|Veggie Spring Rolls (3pc)
|$4.95
Fat Dragon
1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond
|Veggie Spring Rolls
|$7.00
Cabbage, carrot, and leek in wonton wrapping and fried. Served with duck sauce and house hot mustard.
*Three per order.