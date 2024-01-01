Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie tacos in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve veggie tacos

Pepe's image

 

Pepe's

9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Tacos$13.25
Spicy mix of veggies served on soft corn tortillas topped with sour cream, black beans, feta cheese, and cilantro. Side of rice and beans.
Veggie Tacos (3)$12.99
Spicy mix of veggies served on soft corn tortilla topped with cream, black beans. Feta cheese and cilantro. Side of rice and beans.
Veggie Tacos$12.00
grilled veggies mix/ avocado/ sour cream/ queso fresco/ topping with cilantro and onions.
More about Pepe's
Consumer pic

 

El Taco Guapo

727 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Taco$3.50
More about El Taco Guapo

