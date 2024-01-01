Veggie tacos in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve veggie tacos
More about Pepe's
Pepe's
9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond
|Veggie Tacos
|$13.25
Spicy mix of veggies served on soft corn tortillas topped with sour cream, black beans, feta cheese, and cilantro. Side of rice and beans.
|Veggie Tacos (3)
|$12.99
Spicy mix of veggies served on soft corn tortilla topped with cream, black beans. Feta cheese and cilantro. Side of rice and beans.
|Veggie Tacos
|$12.00
grilled veggies mix/ avocado/ sour cream/ queso fresco/ topping with cilantro and onions.