Waffles in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve waffles
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond
|Waffle Sandwich
|$8.00
Bacon or Sausage Egg and Cheese on a waffle
|Chicken and Waffles
|$18.99
Our homeade waffle, served with a deep fried chicken breast and served with fruit, syrup, and honey butter.
|The Holton (Waffle)
|$12.00
Strawberries, strawberry streusel, creme anglaise,
More about Liberty Public House
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Chicken & Waffles
|$12.50
fried chicken breast & wafflettes served with butter & syrup
More about Daily Menu Restaurant
Daily Menu Restaurant
1706 e.main street, Richmond
|Sweet Potato Waffle
|$12.00
More about Sugar Shack - Lombardy
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Sugar Shack - Lombardy
1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND
|Waffle Fries
|$3.09
More about Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
501 East Grace Street, Richmond
|SIDE SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRY
|$5.00
sweet potato waffle fries (V, GF, DF)
More about Tarrant's Cafe
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Chicken and Waffles
|$22.95
Fried chicken breast with maple pommery and tahini sauce, side of broccoli.
|Strawberry Shortcake Waffle
|$7.95
fresh strawberries, whipped cream, and vanilla ice cream
More about The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
1600 W Cary St, Richmond
|Bacon, Cheddar, Jalapeno Waffle Fries
|$11.00
Sriracha-Ranch dipping sauce
|Side Waffle Fries
|$4.00
Served with ketchup
More about Grilled Meats & Treats
Grilled Meats & Treats
Richmond, Virginia, Richmond
|Waffle Fries
|$5.00
More about Hot Chick
CHICKEN
Hot Chick
7 N. 17th St, Richmond
|Whole Waffle
|$5.00
|Sweet Heat Waffle
|$14.00
Sweet heat dipped fried chicken tender and baked mac & cheese served on a waffle.
|Sweet Heat Waffle
|$13.00
Waffle topped with Creamy House-Made Mac & Cheese and a Memphis Sweet Heat tossed Jumbo Tender
More about Beauvine Burger Concept
HAMBURGERS
Beauvine Burger Concept
1501 W Main Street, Richmond
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$4.00
GFO • V • Seasoned with Maldon Sea Salt
More about Sugar Shack
Sugar Shack
1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield
|Waffle Fries
|$2.50
|Waffle Fries
|$2.79
More about 521 Biscuits & Waffles
WAFFLES
521 Biscuits & Waffles
521 E Main St, Richmond
|Lemon Poppyseed Waffle
|$8.00
Light yet fluffy, topped with blackberries. Need we say more? Includes one organic maple syrup. 100% gluten-free, dairy-free.
NOTE: We’re currently out of blackberries. This waffles will be topped with blueberries on 4/24. Thank you for your understanding!
|ChocoKoah Waffle
|$8.00
Chocolate chips and coconut flakes... inside! Includes one organic maple syrup. 100% gluten-free, dairy-free.
|B-A-N-A-N-A-S Waffle
|$8.00
Ground cinnamon and sliced bananas cooked into a classic waffle... flavor in every bite! Includes one organic maple syrup. 100% gluten-free, dairy-free.