Waffles in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Brewer’s Cafe

1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Sandwich$8.00
Bacon or Sausage Egg and Cheese on a waffle
Chicken and Waffles$18.99
Our homeade waffle, served with a deep fried chicken breast and served with fruit, syrup, and honey butter.
The Holton (Waffle)$12.00
Strawberries, strawberry streusel, creme anglaise,
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$12.50
fried chicken breast & wafflettes served with butter & syrup
More about Liberty Public House
Daily Menu Restaurant image

 

Daily Menu Restaurant

1706 e.main street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Waffle$12.00
More about Daily Menu Restaurant
09620b37-107c-46ca-86f8-f4232bb4f5c7 image

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Sugar Shack - Lombardy

1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND

Avg 4.5 (1371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Fries$3.09
More about Sugar Shack - Lombardy
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA image

 

Secret Sandwich Society - RVA

501 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRY$5.00
sweet potato waffle fries (V, GF, DF)
More about Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Waffles$22.95
Fried chicken breast with maple pommery and tahini sauce, side of broccoli.
Strawberry Shortcake Waffle$7.95
fresh strawberries, whipped cream, and vanilla ice cream
More about Tarrant's Cafe
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer

1600 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon, Cheddar, Jalapeno Waffle Fries$11.00
Sriracha-Ranch dipping sauce
Side Waffle Fries$4.00
Served with ketchup
More about The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
Grilled Meats & Treats image

 

Grilled Meats & Treats

Richmond, Virginia, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$5.00
More about Grilled Meats & Treats
Item pic

CHICKEN

Hot Chick

7 N. 17th St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Waffle$5.00
Sweet Heat Waffle$14.00
Sweet heat dipped fried chicken tender and baked mac & cheese served on a waffle.
Sweet Heat Waffle$13.00
Waffle topped with Creamy House-Made Mac & Cheese and a Memphis Sweet Heat tossed Jumbo Tender
More about Hot Chick
Beauvine Burger Concept image

HAMBURGERS

Beauvine Burger Concept

1501 W Main Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (6576 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.00
GFO • V • Seasoned with Maldon Sea Salt
More about Beauvine Burger Concept
5c0b1a44-1e33-4b61-8d55-9971f8bd74b1 image

 

Sugar Shack

1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Fries$2.50
Waffle Fries$2.79
More about Sugar Shack
Waffle Fries (gf) image

 

Southbound

3036 stony point road, richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Fries (gf)$3.50
More about Southbound
Item pic

WAFFLES

521 Biscuits & Waffles

521 E Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (716 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Poppyseed Waffle$8.00
Light yet fluffy, topped with blackberries. Need we say more? Includes one organic maple syrup. 100% gluten-free, dairy-free.
NOTE: We’re currently out of blackberries. This waffles will be topped with blueberries on 4/24. Thank you for your understanding!
ChocoKoah Waffle$8.00
Chocolate chips and coconut flakes... inside! Includes one organic maple syrup. 100% gluten-free, dairy-free.
B-A-N-A-N-A-S Waffle$8.00
Ground cinnamon and sliced bananas cooked into a classic waffle... flavor in every bite! Includes one organic maple syrup. 100% gluten-free, dairy-free.
More about 521 Biscuits & Waffles

