White pizza in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve white pizza
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|White Pizza
|$13.95
garlic, olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella, feta, parmesan (VO, GFO)
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
GRILL
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|White Pizza
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Béchamel Sauce, Mushroom Conserva, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions
More about Zorch Pizza
Zorch Pizza
2923 w Cary St., Richmond
|Betty White (whole pizza)
|$30.00
grandma style pizza with ricotta, garlic oil, mozz, parm, romano, burrata, and basil
|Detroit style white out (whole pizza)
|$27.00
|White Out (whole pizza)
|$26.00
white pizza with olive oil, ricotta, garlic, caramelized onions, basil, mozzarella, palm, romano
More about Pizza Bones
Pizza Bones
2314 Jefferson Avenue, Richmond
|White Special: Cucumber Tomato Salad Pizza
|$18.00
pearl & semi-dry mozz, topped with farm cucumber-tomato salad dressed in jalepeno mayo
|Special White: Caesar Salad Pizza
|$18.00
mozz base, romaine dressed in Ben's famous caesar dressing, breadcrumbs, parm
*contains anchovy and egg
|White Special Gratin Pizza
|$18.00
roasted Tomten Fennel & Kohl Rabi, cream, mozz, heavy parm
More about Fireside Pizza
Fireside Pizza
Richmond VA, Richmond
|Betty White (Vegetarian)
|$13.00
Garlic butter, whipped ricotta with black truffle, mozzarella, and grated parmesan
More about Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria
3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond
|LG White Pizza
|$21.50
Your Choice of Cheese and 3 Toppings
|SM White Pizza
|$17.50
Your Choice of Cheese and 3 Toppings
More about Anthony's Pizza Carytown
Anthony's Pizza Carytown
3129 West Cary Street, Richmond
|12" White Pizza
|$13.00
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Garlic & Olive Oil