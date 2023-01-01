Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve white pizza

The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
White Pizza$13.95
garlic, olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella, feta, parmesan (VO, GFO)
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
White Pizza$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Béchamel Sauce, Mushroom Conserva, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
White Out (whole pizza) image

 

Zorch Pizza

2923 w Cary St., Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Betty White (whole pizza)$30.00
grandma style pizza with ricotta, garlic oil, mozz, parm, romano, burrata, and basil
Detroit style white out (whole pizza)$27.00
White Out (whole pizza)$26.00
white pizza with olive oil, ricotta, garlic, caramelized onions, basil, mozzarella, palm, romano
More about Zorch Pizza
Item pic

 

Pizza Bones

2314 Jefferson Avenue, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White Special: Cucumber Tomato Salad Pizza$18.00
pearl & semi-dry mozz, topped with farm cucumber-tomato salad dressed in jalepeno mayo
Special White: Caesar Salad Pizza$18.00
mozz base, romaine dressed in Ben's famous caesar dressing, breadcrumbs, parm
*contains anchovy and egg
White Special Gratin Pizza$18.00
roasted Tomten Fennel & Kohl Rabi, cream, mozz, heavy parm
More about Pizza Bones
Item pic

 

Fireside Pizza

Richmond VA, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Betty White (Vegetarian)$13.00
Garlic butter, whipped ricotta with black truffle, mozzarella, and grated parmesan
More about Fireside Pizza
Frank's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria

3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LG White Pizza$21.50
Your Choice of Cheese and 3 Toppings
SM White Pizza$17.50
Your Choice of Cheese and 3 Toppings
More about Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Anthony's Pizza Carytown

3129 West Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12" White Pizza$13.00
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Garlic & Olive Oil
More about Anthony's Pizza Carytown
PIE 314 image

 

PIE 314

423 N 18th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Personal White pizza$10.99
Large white pizza$15.99
More about PIE 314
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
Takeout
White Pizza$13.90
béchamel, grana padano, fresh BUF mozzarella, caramelized onions, bacon
More about Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition

