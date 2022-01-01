Wontons in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve wontons
More about Beijing On Grove
Beijing On Grove
5710 Grove Ave, Richmond
|Wonton Soup
|$3.00
Pork wontons in clarified chicken stock.
*Contains Shellfish, Soybean, Egg, and Wheat
|Fried Crab Wonton
|$8.00
Filled with fresh crab meat and rich cream cheese. Topped with shredded green apple. Thai chili sauce and sriracha.
*Contains Egg, Milk, Shellfish, Soybean, and Wheat
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
GRILL
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Pulled Pork Wontons
|$10.00
Cider Braised Pork and Apple Stuffed, Pimento Cheese Queso, BBQ Sauce
More about Hai Ky Mi Gia - Pho 95
NOODLES
Hai Ky Mi Gia - Pho 95
1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond
|22. Wonton Egg Noodle Soup( Dry) / MI Hoanh Thanh(K)
|$14.95
|A3. Fried Wontons
|$7.95
|A3 A. Wontons soup small bowl
|$7.95
More about Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester
Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester
400 Hull St, Richmond
|Mushroom Scallion Wontons (Vegan)
|$7.00
Mushroom wontons w/ scallions bang bang!!! A explosion of South East Asian flavors in a little pocket! Drizzled w/ sesame chili oil. (5 per order, vegan)
More about Fat Dragon
Fat Dragon
1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond
|Wonton Soup
|$3.00
Pork & leek wontons made in-house with cabbage and scallions, in clarified chicken stock
|Chinatown Wonton Ramen
|$13.00
Tender beef, thinly sliced chicken breast, large shrimp, fresh house made wontons, ramen noodles, bok choy & scallions in a savory chicken broth.
More about Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center
Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|Pimento Cheese Wontons *VEG
|$7.95
pimento cheese, crispy wonton wrappers, thai chili sauce
|Tuna Wonton "Nachos"
|$15.95
sesame seared tuna bites over crispy wonton chips with pickled vegetables, cabbage, edamame, carrots, wasabi ginger vinaigrette, volcano sauce