Wontons in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve wontons

Wonton Soup image

 

Beijing On Grove

5710 Grove Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wonton Soup$3.00
Pork wontons in clarified chicken stock.
*Contains Shellfish, Soybean, Egg, and Wheat
Fried Crab Wonton$8.00
Filled with fresh crab meat and rich cream cheese. Topped with shredded green apple. Thai chili sauce and sriracha.
*Contains Egg, Milk, Shellfish, Soybean, and Wheat
More about Beijing On Grove
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Wontons$10.00
Cider Braised Pork and Apple Stuffed, Pimento Cheese Queso, BBQ Sauce
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
Item pic

NOODLES

Hai Ky Mi Gia - Pho 95

1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (1259 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
22. Wonton Egg Noodle Soup( Dry) / MI Hoanh Thanh(K)$14.95
A3. Fried Wontons$7.95
A3 A. Wontons soup small bowl$7.95
More about Hai Ky Mi Gia - Pho 95
Item pic

 

Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester

400 Hull St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mushroom Scallion Wontons (Vegan)$7.00
Mushroom wontons w/ scallions bang bang!!! A explosion of South East Asian flavors in a little pocket! Drizzled w/ sesame chili oil. (5 per order, vegan)
More about Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester
Item pic

 

Lucky Whale

2028 West Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wonton Soup$4.95
More about Lucky Whale
Item pic

 

Fat Dragon

1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$3.00
Pork & leek wontons made in-house with cabbage and scallions, in clarified chicken stock
Chinatown Wonton Ramen$13.00
Tender beef, thinly sliced chicken breast, large shrimp, fresh house made wontons, ramen noodles, bok choy & scallions in a savory chicken broth.
More about Fat Dragon
Pimento Cheese Wontons *VEG image

 

Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pimento Cheese Wontons *VEG$7.95
pimento cheese, crispy wonton wrappers, thai chili sauce
Tuna Wonton "Nachos"$15.95
sesame seared tuna bites over crispy wonton chips with pickled vegetables, cabbage, edamame, carrots, wasabi ginger vinaigrette, volcano sauce
More about Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center

