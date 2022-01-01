Downtown American restaurants you'll love

Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
New York Style Cheesecake$7.95
choice of blueberry sauce or fresh strawberries
Chx Caesar Wrap$11.50
herb chicken, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, onion, romaine, and caesar dressing
She Crab (Bowl)$10.95
homemade she crab soup with fresh crab meat, served with garlic bread & oyster crackers.
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - image

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$4.20
Our classic Latte has espresso shots topped with steamed milk
Egg & Vermont Cheddar w/ Fresh Rosemary$7.45
Cage-Free egg, Havarti with fresh Sage on hearty slices of French style Campagne loaf.
Freshly Brewed Coffee$2.45
Enjoy our Signature Farmhouse Blend freshly brewed for you!
Sam Miller's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam Miller's Restaurant

1210 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.1 (690 reviews)
Takeout
