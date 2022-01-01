Downtown American restaurants you'll love
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
Popular items
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$7.95
choice of blueberry sauce or fresh strawberries
|Chx Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
herb chicken, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, onion, romaine, and caesar dressing
|She Crab (Bowl)
|$10.95
homemade she crab soup with fresh crab meat, served with garlic bread & oyster crackers.
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
Popular items
|Latte
|$4.20
Our classic Latte has espresso shots topped with steamed milk
|Egg & Vermont Cheddar w/ Fresh Rosemary
|$7.45
Cage-Free egg, Havarti with fresh Sage on hearty slices of French style Campagne loaf.
|Freshly Brewed Coffee
|$2.45
Enjoy our Signature Farmhouse Blend freshly brewed for you!