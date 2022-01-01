Downtown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown
More about The Hard Shell
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell
1411 E Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Rockfish
|$26.95
whipped potatoes, brussels, dates, bacon, lemon
gf
|6oz Filet
|$26.95
whipped potatoes, asparagus, rosemary demi-glace
gf
|Salmon
|$22.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter
More about Bar Solita
PIZZA • TAPAS
Bar Solita
123 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Mozz Sticks
|$8.00
house-breaded with marinara sauce on the side
|Honey Badger
|$15.00
red pepper pesto base (contains nuts), smoked gouda, bacon, spinach + hot honey
|Buffalo Chicken
|$15.00
ranch + buffalo sauce base, pulled chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, drizzled with ranch
More about Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
501 East Grace Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|VAN BUREN
|$12.00
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & 1,000 island on butter toasted rye with chips and pickle
|WASHINGTON
|$11.50
ham, white cheddar, apple, rosemary mayo & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
|FILLMORE
|$12.50
breaded & fried eggplant, roasted garlic mayo, provolone, cherry peppers, red onions & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
More about Sonora Cantina & Rooftop
Sonora Cantina & Rooftop
11 W Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chips & Guacamole
|$10.00
|Grilled Seasoned Chicken Fajita
|$16.00
|Barbacoa Sonoran Tacos
|$13.00
More about Wong Gonzalez
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Fiesta Bites
|$8.50
Tempura battered and wok fried chicken bites tossed with Asian five-spice, jalapenos, chili peppers and cilantro. Served with sweet and spicy gyoza dipping sauce.
|Gyoza
|$6.50
Choice of pork or veggie dumplings with house made gyoza dipping sauce
|Spring Roll
|$1.50
Crispy fried veggie spring roll served with our house made dipping sauce.
More about Kabana Rooftop
FRENCH FRIES
Kabana Rooftop
700 East Main Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Mozzarella sticks
|$10.00
|Salmon Dinner
|$22.00
|Seasoned Fries
|$7.00
More about Casa Del Barco
Casa Del Barco
320 South 12th Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Unlimited Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
salsa fresca w/ warm tortilla chips
|Nachos
|$10.00
queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, black beans, cilantro, lime crema
|Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, jack cheese, sweet peppers and onions, guacamole, lime crema, pico de gallo