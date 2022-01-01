Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown

The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

1411 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rockfish$26.95
whipped potatoes, brussels, dates, bacon, lemon
gf
6oz Filet$26.95
whipped potatoes, asparagus, rosemary demi-glace
gf
Salmon$22.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter
More about The Hard Shell
Bar Solita image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Bar Solita

123 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozz Sticks$8.00
house-breaded with marinara sauce on the side
Honey Badger$15.00
red pepper pesto base (contains nuts), smoked gouda, bacon, spinach + hot honey
Buffalo Chicken$15.00
ranch + buffalo sauce base, pulled chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, drizzled with ranch
More about Bar Solita
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA image

 

Secret Sandwich Society - RVA

501 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
VAN BUREN$12.00
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & 1,000 island on butter toasted rye with chips and pickle
WASHINGTON$11.50
ham, white cheddar, apple, rosemary mayo & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
FILLMORE$12.50
breaded & fried eggplant, roasted garlic mayo, provolone, cherry peppers, red onions & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
More about Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
Sonora Cantina & Rooftop image

 

Sonora Cantina & Rooftop

11 W Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole$10.00
Grilled Seasoned Chicken Fajita$16.00
Barbacoa Sonoran Tacos$13.00
More about Sonora Cantina & Rooftop
Wong Gonzalez image

 

Wong Gonzalez

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fiesta Bites$8.50
Tempura battered and wok fried chicken bites tossed with Asian five-spice, jalapenos, chili peppers and cilantro. Served with sweet and spicy gyoza dipping sauce.
Gyoza$6.50
Choice of pork or veggie dumplings with house made gyoza dipping sauce
Spring Roll$1.50
Crispy fried veggie spring roll served with our house made dipping sauce.
More about Wong Gonzalez
Kabana Rooftop image

FRENCH FRIES

Kabana Rooftop

700 East Main Street, Richmond

Avg 3 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mozzarella sticks$10.00
Salmon Dinner$22.00
Seasoned Fries$7.00
More about Kabana Rooftop
Casa Del Barco image

 

Casa Del Barco

320 South 12th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Unlimited Chips & Salsa$3.00
salsa fresca w/ warm tortilla chips
Nachos$10.00
queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, black beans, cilantro, lime crema
Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, jack cheese, sweet peppers and onions, guacamole, lime crema, pico de gallo
More about Casa Del Barco
Sam Miller's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam Miller's Restaurant

1210 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.1 (690 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sam Miller's Restaurant

