Downtown cafés you'll love

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - image

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$4.20
Our classic Latte has espresso shots topped with steamed milk
Egg & Vermont Cheddar w/ Fresh Rosemary$7.45
Cage-Free egg, Havarti with fresh Sage on hearty slices of French style Campagne loaf.
Freshly Brewed Coffee$2.45
Enjoy our Signature Farmhouse Blend freshly brewed for you!
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
Urban Hang Suite image

PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Hang Suite

304 E. Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Vibe$8.50
Vegan Sausage patty, Just Egg, arugula, roasted red peppers, red onions, and vegan garlic aioli on a bagel of your choice
White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.00
White chocolate sauce, pumpkin spice syrup, and steamed milk of your choice. Topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice.
Lox Bagel$7.50
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers,red onions and fresh dill on a bagel of your choice
More about Urban Hang Suite
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Synai

416 North 1st Street\r\nRichmond, VA, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 Meat Cheesy Panini$7.89
Chicken Caesar Bacon Wrap$7.89
Turkey and Cheese Panini$7.89
More about Cafe Synai

