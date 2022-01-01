Downtown cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Downtown
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.20
Our classic Latte has espresso shots topped with steamed milk
|Egg & Vermont Cheddar w/ Fresh Rosemary
|$7.45
Cage-Free egg, Havarti with fresh Sage on hearty slices of French style Campagne loaf.
|Freshly Brewed Coffee
|$2.45
Enjoy our Signature Farmhouse Blend freshly brewed for you!
More about Urban Hang Suite
PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Hang Suite
304 E. Broad St, Richmond
|Popular items
|The Vibe
|$8.50
Vegan Sausage patty, Just Egg, arugula, roasted red peppers, red onions, and vegan garlic aioli on a bagel of your choice
|White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Latte
|$5.00
White chocolate sauce, pumpkin spice syrup, and steamed milk of your choice. Topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice.
|Lox Bagel
|$7.50
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers,red onions and fresh dill on a bagel of your choice