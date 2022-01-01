Downtown sandwich spots you'll love

Cheddar Jackson image

SANDWICHES

Cheddar Jackson

522 N 2nd St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ms. Pam's Tuna Melt (VO)$10.00
Bluefin Tuna Salad, with Duke's Mayonnaise, and Extra Sharp Cheddar. AVAILABLE VEGAN!
Jesse's Mom$10.00
This delicious panini is a combination of soft creamy Brie, Granny Smith Apples, and tasty Fig Jam.
Brooklyn (VO)$10.00
No sleep till Brooklyn! A little Mozzarella, a little Provolone, and a lotta Pepperoni (beef & pork, or veggie), topped with a house made Marinara.
More about Cheddar Jackson
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA image

 

Secret Sandwich Society - RVA

501 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
VAN BUREN$12.00
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & 1,000 island on butter toasted rye with chips and pickle
WASHINGTON$11.50
ham, white cheddar, apple, rosemary mayo & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
FILLMORE$12.50
breaded & fried eggplant, roasted garlic mayo, provolone, cherry peppers, red onions & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
More about Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
New York Style Cheesecake$7.95
choice of blueberry sauce or fresh strawberries
Chx Caesar Wrap$11.50
herb chicken, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, onion, romaine, and caesar dressing
She Crab (Bowl)$10.95
homemade she crab soup with fresh crab meat, served with garlic bread & oyster crackers.
More about Tarrant's Cafe
Grilled Meats & Treats image

 

Grilled Meats & Treats

Richmond, Virginia, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Surf n Turf Philly$10.00
Marinated steak on a grilled bun with grilled shrimp we ad mozzarella and provolone cheese and our homemade chipotle sauce.
Jerk Chicken Philly$8.00
Jerk marinated chicken on a toasted bun, peppers, onions, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Philly$8.00
Marinated chicken on a toasted bun, peppers, onions, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
More about Grilled Meats & Treats
Salt & Forge Food Truck image

 

Salt & Forge Food Truck

Richmond, VA, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.00
Chicken breast (crispy or grilled), bacon, buttermilk ranch, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche
Turkey & Blackberry$12.00
Herb-roasted turkey, blackberry-serrano jam, Brie, crispy shallots, arugula, honey whole wheat
The Bonnie Situation$13.50
Beyond Burger, roasted garlic-rosemary mayo, white cheddar, sun-dried tomatoes, onions & arugula
More about Salt & Forge Food Truck
Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas image

 

Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas

200 S 10th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian$10.00
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, prov, Pickles, Banana Peppers, herb mayo, oil and vinegar
Pastrami$10.25
House Pastrami, Mustard, Pickles, Tangy Slaw, Swiss
Ham & Pimento Cheese$8.75
Ham, Pimento Cheese, Baby Greens
More about Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas
Salt & Forge Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Salt & Forge Restaurant

312 N 2nd St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Biscuit$7.50
Buttermilk biscuit, chicken breast (crispy or grilled), pickles, hot honey
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.00
Buttermilk biscuit, brown sugar bacon, American cheese, fried egg*
Asheville Chicken$10.00
Buttermilk biscuit, chicken breast (crispy or grilled), spiced sweet potato purée, slaw, sunny-side-up egg*, sriracha aioli
More about Salt & Forge Restaurant
Urban Hang Suite image

PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Hang Suite

304 E. Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Vibe$8.50
Vegan Sausage patty, Just Egg, arugula, roasted red peppers, red onions, and vegan garlic aioli on a bagel of your choice
White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.00
White chocolate sauce, pumpkin spice syrup, and steamed milk of your choice. Topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice.
Lox Bagel$7.50
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers,red onions and fresh dill on a bagel of your choice
More about Urban Hang Suite

