Downtown sandwich spots you'll love
SANDWICHES
Cheddar Jackson
522 N 2nd St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Ms. Pam's Tuna Melt (VO)
|$10.00
Bluefin Tuna Salad, with Duke's Mayonnaise, and Extra Sharp Cheddar. AVAILABLE VEGAN!
|Jesse's Mom
|$10.00
This delicious panini is a combination of soft creamy Brie, Granny Smith Apples, and tasty Fig Jam.
|Brooklyn (VO)
|$10.00
No sleep till Brooklyn! A little Mozzarella, a little Provolone, and a lotta Pepperoni (beef & pork, or veggie), topped with a house made Marinara.
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
501 East Grace Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|VAN BUREN
|$12.00
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & 1,000 island on butter toasted rye with chips and pickle
|WASHINGTON
|$11.50
ham, white cheddar, apple, rosemary mayo & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
|FILLMORE
|$12.50
breaded & fried eggplant, roasted garlic mayo, provolone, cherry peppers, red onions & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Popular items
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$7.95
choice of blueberry sauce or fresh strawberries
|Chx Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
herb chicken, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, onion, romaine, and caesar dressing
|She Crab (Bowl)
|$10.95
homemade she crab soup with fresh crab meat, served with garlic bread & oyster crackers.
Grilled Meats & Treats
Richmond, Virginia, Richmond
|Popular items
|Surf n Turf Philly
|$10.00
Marinated steak on a grilled bun with grilled shrimp we ad mozzarella and provolone cheese and our homemade chipotle sauce.
|Jerk Chicken Philly
|$8.00
Jerk marinated chicken on a toasted bun, peppers, onions, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
|Chicken Philly
|$8.00
Marinated chicken on a toasted bun, peppers, onions, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
Salt & Forge Food Truck
Richmond, VA, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$12.00
Chicken breast (crispy or grilled), bacon, buttermilk ranch, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche
|Turkey & Blackberry
|$12.00
Herb-roasted turkey, blackberry-serrano jam, Brie, crispy shallots, arugula, honey whole wheat
|The Bonnie Situation
|$13.50
Beyond Burger, roasted garlic-rosemary mayo, white cheddar, sun-dried tomatoes, onions & arugula
Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas
200 S 10th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Italian
|$10.00
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, prov, Pickles, Banana Peppers, herb mayo, oil and vinegar
|Pastrami
|$10.25
House Pastrami, Mustard, Pickles, Tangy Slaw, Swiss
|Ham & Pimento Cheese
|$8.75
Ham, Pimento Cheese, Baby Greens
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Salt & Forge Restaurant
312 N 2nd St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken Biscuit
|$7.50
Buttermilk biscuit, chicken breast (crispy or grilled), pickles, hot honey
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$7.00
Buttermilk biscuit, brown sugar bacon, American cheese, fried egg*
|Asheville Chicken
|$10.00
Buttermilk biscuit, chicken breast (crispy or grilled), spiced sweet potato purée, slaw, sunny-side-up egg*, sriracha aioli
PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Hang Suite
304 E. Broad St, Richmond
|Popular items
|The Vibe
|$8.50
Vegan Sausage patty, Just Egg, arugula, roasted red peppers, red onions, and vegan garlic aioli on a bagel of your choice
|White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Latte
|$5.00
White chocolate sauce, pumpkin spice syrup, and steamed milk of your choice. Topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice.
|Lox Bagel
|$7.50
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers,red onions and fresh dill on a bagel of your choice