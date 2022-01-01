Burritos in Downtown

Downtown restaurants that serve burritos

Beef Bulgogi Burrito image

 

Wong Gonzalez

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Bulgogi Burrito$14.00
Fire grilled bulgogi steak with rice, fried shallots, sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, tortilla chips and Malay salsa.
General Wong's Fried Chicken Burrito$14.00
Wok fried glazed chicken with fried shallots, bell peppers, onions and rice. Served with sour cream, tortilla chips and Malay salsa. The definition of Mexinese fusion!
More about Wong Gonzalez
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$3.75
A hearty breakfast burrito filled as you like it with eggs and your choice of extras. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Afton
Shytown Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Cafe Ole World Grill

2 N 6th St, Richmond

Avg 4.1 (213 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$8.50
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, Salsa
Shytown Burrito$8.75
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, Pico, & Chipotle Aioli
Burrito Pack$20.00
Includes 2 burritos w/ chips & homemade salsa
More about Cafe Ole World Grill
Carne Asada Burrito image

 

Casa Del Barco

320 South 12th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$15.00
citrus herb marinated beef, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, smothered in queso
Casa Crunch Burrito$12.00
adobo chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema
More about Casa Del Barco

