Burritos in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve burritos
More about Wong Gonzalez
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|Beef Bulgogi Burrito
|$14.00
Fire grilled bulgogi steak with rice, fried shallots, sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, tortilla chips and Malay salsa.
|General Wong's Fried Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
Wok fried glazed chicken with fried shallots, bell peppers, onions and rice. Served with sour cream, tortilla chips and Malay salsa. The definition of Mexinese fusion!
More about Afton
Afton
500 Spring St, Richmond
|Breakfast Burrito
|$3.75
A hearty breakfast burrito filled as you like it with eggs and your choice of extras. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Cafe Ole World Grill
BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Cafe Ole World Grill
2 N 6th St, Richmond
|Chicken Burrito
|$8.50
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, Salsa
|Shytown Burrito
|$8.75
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, Pico, & Chipotle Aioli
|Burrito Pack
|$20.00
Includes 2 burritos w/ chips & homemade salsa
More about Casa Del Barco
Casa Del Barco
320 South 12th Street, Richmond
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.00
citrus herb marinated beef, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, smothered in queso
|Casa Crunch Burrito
|$12.00
adobo chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema