Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Afton image

 

New Market - Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$6.25
Served with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.
More about New Market - Afton
New Market image

 

New Market - Building 1

330 South 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala | Garlic Mashed Potatoes | Steamed Broccoli$6.25
More about New Market - Building 1

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Cornbread

Chopped Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Carrot Cake

Tuna Sandwiches

Omelettes

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Downtown to explore

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2070 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1127 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston