Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken marsala in
Downtown
/
Richmond
/
Downtown
/
Chicken Marsala
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken marsala
New Market - Afton
500 Spring St, Richmond
No reviews yet
Chicken Marsala
$6.25
Served with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.
More about New Market - Afton
New Market - Building 1
330 South 4th St, Richmond
No reviews yet
Chicken Marsala | Garlic Mashed Potatoes | Steamed Broccoli
$6.25
More about New Market - Building 1
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Cornbread
Chopped Chicken Salad
Chicken Tenders
Carrot Cake
Tuna Sandwiches
Omelettes
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Salad
More near Downtown to explore
The Fan
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Church Hill
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Carytown
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Shockoe Bottom
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Southern Fan
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.6
(35 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(829 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2070 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1127 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(346 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston