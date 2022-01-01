Chicken salad in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • TAPAS
Bar Solita
123 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Chicken Spinach Salad
|$12.00
pulled chicken, bacon, roasted red pepper, roasted red onion, roasted chickpeas, feta + apple cider vinaigrette
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Tarragon Chicken Salad (Full)
|$14.95
fruit, golden raisins, craisins, candied nuts, cucumber and mixed greens. tossed with raspberry vinaigrette.
|Tarragon Chicken Salad (Half)
|$10.95
fruit, golden raisins, craisins, candied nuts, cucumber and mixed greens. tossed with raspberry vinaigrette.
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$10.50
Southwestern chicken, black bean and corn salsa, tomatoes, cheddar, tortilla strips and roasted tomato cream over iceberg with your choice of dressing.
|Caesar Salad with Chicken
|$10.50
Grilled chicken, parmesan, croutons, romaine, with your choice of dressing
|Fresh Garden Salad with Chicken
|$10.50
Grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, carrots, romaine with your choice of dressing.
Afton
500 Spring St, Richmond
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$3.75
Tender greens with chicken, feta, bacon, pickled onion, tomato, cucumber, and your choice of dressing.
New Market
330 South 4th St, Richmond
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$3.75
Tender greens with chicken, feta, bacon, pickled onion, tomato, cucumber, and your choice of dressing.
|Taco Salad w/ Beef or Chicken
|$6.25
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
|Farmhouse Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.45
Our Chicken Salad Recipe is from Grandma! We've created our Farmhouse twist by combining our oven roasted chicken breast with lots of crunchy celery, fresh parsley, Vegan Mayo and lots of tangy lemon!