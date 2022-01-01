Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chicken salad

Bar Solita image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Bar Solita

123 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Spinach Salad$12.00
pulled chicken, bacon, roasted red pepper, roasted red onion, roasted chickpeas, feta + apple cider vinaigrette
More about Bar Solita
Item pic

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Tarragon Chicken Salad (Full)$14.95
fruit, golden raisins, craisins, candied nuts, cucumber and mixed greens. tossed with raspberry vinaigrette.
Tarragon Chicken Salad (Half)$10.95
fruit, golden raisins, craisins, candied nuts, cucumber and mixed greens. tossed with raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Tarrant's Cafe
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taco Salad$10.50
Southwestern chicken, black bean and corn salsa, tomatoes, cheddar, tortilla strips and roasted tomato cream over iceberg with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad with Chicken$10.50
Grilled chicken, parmesan, croutons, romaine, with your choice of dressing
Fresh Garden Salad with Chicken$10.50
Grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, carrots, romaine with your choice of dressing.
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Chicken Salad$3.75
Tender greens with chicken, feta, bacon, pickled onion, tomato, cucumber, and your choice of dressing.
More about Afton
Chopped Chicken Salad image

 

New Market

330 South 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Chicken Salad$3.75
Tender greens with chicken, feta, bacon, pickled onion, tomato, cucumber, and your choice of dressing.
Taco Salad w/ Beef or Chicken$6.25
More about New Market
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - image

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Farmhouse Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.45
Our Chicken Salad Recipe is from Grandma! We've created our Farmhouse twist by combining our oven roasted chicken breast with lots of crunchy celery, fresh parsley, Vegan Mayo and lots of tangy lemon!
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
Urban Hang Suite image

PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Hang Suite

304 E. Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.00
House made chicken salad
More about Urban Hang Suite

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Hummus

Cheesecake

Sloppy Joe

Lox

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Mahi Mahi

Ravioli

Nachos

Map

More near Downtown to explore

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston